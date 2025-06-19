YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth explains why Leeds United are signing international centre-back Jaka Bijol.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites are on the verge of adding a second player to Daniel Farke's squad this summer as Slovenian defender Bijol looks set to join on a long-term contract.

Leeds have been working this week to finalise the transfer and are understood to have put the player through a medical on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast this week, Smyth revealed why he believes Bijol could be a crucial signing at Elland Road this summer.

"He's vastly experienced. He's vast in size,” the YEP chief football writer said.

"As we're recording, the medical is probably beginning or is underway, and Leeds are working to finalise [the deal] - they've been working day and night to get this finalised with Udinese. Yeah, I like the look of a big centre-back, six-foot-four, first contact is absolutely massive. Joe Rodon, he wins his fair share of first contact, doesn't he? More than his fair share. That was Championship level, we know, but having two players who can really compete in the air between Bijol and Rodon and [Pascal] Struijk, who's still in the building, we can't forget, and a massive asset.

"They've got some real depth as it stands. Once everything's signed, they'll have some real options and decisions at centre-back, won't they? And threat from set pieces, which is going to be massive, but I think most important of all is defending set pieces, because if they can be solid at set pieces, that will be a huge, huge tick in the boxes that need to be ticked if you want to stay up."

Listen to the Inside Elland Road podcast here.