Leeds United are soon expected to confirm their second signing of the summer with Jaka Bijol arriving from Udinese. The 26-year-old will become Daniel Farke’s first fee-paying transfer of the window, following striker Lukas Nmecha’s free agent move from VfL Wolfsburg last weekend.

With Sky Sports reporting that medical tests are complete and a deal is edging closer, Bijol can soon enjoy his honeymoon before reporting for pre-season next month, and he’ll also have the chance to pick out a squad number. The centre-back has worn No.29 in all but one of his nine seasons in senior football but that is currently on the back of Willy Gnonto.

While Gnonto could vacate the spot in search of something different himself, as things stand Bijol will need to find a new number. And below, the YEP has taken a look at every available option.

1 . No.9 Has been Patrick Bamford's for a number of years but with the 31-year-old not in Farke's plans for next season, perhaps it becomes available. Would be an obvious choice for any striker and has been on Calvert-Lewin's back since 2019/20. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . No.12 Loan signing Jaidon Anthony spent one season wearing the No.12 shirt before returning to Bournemouth. No one claimed it last season and so it remains up for grabs. Previous owners range from Gordon Strachan to Paul Rachubka. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . No.13 Unlucky for some, and usually reserved for back-up goalkeepers - albeit neither Karl Darlow nor Alex Cairns went for it. Given up by Kristoffer Klaesson last summer and previously worn by Kiko Casilla. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . No.16 Sonny Perkins the most recent owner until his permanent departure in January. An eclectic mix of previous owners ranging from Yosuke Ideguchi to Bradley Johnson. | PA Photo Sales

5 . No.19 Mateo Joseph's season-long loan switch to RCD Mallorca has opened up the option to Calvert-Lewin and other prospective signings. | Getty Images Photo Sales