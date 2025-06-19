Leeds United are soon expected to confirm their second signing of the summer with Jaka Bijol arriving from Udinese. The 26-year-old will become Daniel Farke’s first fee-paying transfer of the window, following striker Lukas Nmecha’s free agent move from VfL Wolfsburg last weekend.
With Sky Sports reporting that medical tests are complete and a deal is edging closer, Bijol can soon enjoy his honeymoon before reporting for pre-season next month, and he’ll also have the chance to pick out a squad number. The centre-back has worn No.29 in all but one of his nine seasons in senior football but that is currently on the back of Willy Gnonto.
While Gnonto could vacate the spot in search of something different himself, as things stand Bijol will need to find a new number. And below, the YEP has taken a look at every available option.