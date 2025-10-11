A Leeds United player has bagged important international minutes.

A point was made as summer Leeds United signing Jaka Bijol bagged important minutes for Slovenia on Friday night.

Giant centre-back Bijol joined Leeds from Udinese for £15m in the summer transfer window but the 26-year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut.

The defender was suspended for the new season opener at home to Everton in which Pascal Struijk partnered Joe Rodon at centre-back and that axis has remained in place since.

Only Leeds minutes have been in the Carabao Cup

Bijol’s only minutes for Leeds thus far came in the Carabao Cup, the defender starting August’s second round clash at Sheffield Wednesday in which Daniel Farke’s Whites suffered a 4-1 defeat on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Bijol has since been an unused substitute for every Premier League game but the defender was given a chance to enhance his claims by starting Friday night’s World Cup qualifier in Kosovo.

In his bid for a place in the Whites XI, Bijol played the full duration of the game as his side took a point through a goalless draw.