Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Slovenian international defender Jaka Bijol.

The 26-year-old signs a long-term contract at Elland Road, joining from Udinese for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £15 million.

Bijol emerged as a top defensive target earlier this summer and Leeds have moved swiftly to secure his signature despite late, reported interest from Premier League rivals.

The 6ft 4in centre-back is renowned for his aerial prowess in both boxes and can play with the ball at his feet, too, occasionally switching play to wingers further upfield. Last week, he flew in for a medical after tying the knot with his partner, undergoing the customary pre-signing physical tests on Wednesday.

Bijol is vastly experienced at international level having earned 63 caps for his country, the first of which whilst still a teenager. He also appeared at the most recent UEFA European Championships, featuring in Slovenia's 0-0 draw with England in the group stage and has captained his country on four occasions.

A club statement released by Leeds on Monday read: "Leeds United are delighted to announce Jaka Bijol has joined the club from Italian side Udinese, for an undisclosed fee. The towering central defender has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, committng his future at Elland Road until 2030."

Bijol becomes Leeds' second signing of the summer window, after United announced the arrival of Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer last weekend. The former Germany international has signed a two-year deal at Elland Road, leaving VfL Wolfsburg and the Bundesliga after an injury-hit four-year stay. Nmecha, 26, qualifies as a homegrown player having graduated Manchester City's academy setup.

Leeds' two new arrivals could make their official debuts on the opening matchweek of the Premier League season when United host Everton at Elland Road on Monday, August 18. Both are expected to feature heavily throughout pre-season with a tour of Germany expected to be announced in addition to friendlies versus Manchester United, Villarreal and AC Milan to come.

Bijol background

The Slovenian's footballing journey began with NK Dravograd and later became part of NK Bravo's academy. In 2017, aged 18 he joined NK Rudar Velenje who were, at the time, a top flight club in Slovenia.

Bijol's striking frame and one season as a regular with Rudar, where he functioned as a defensive midfielder, convinced decorated Russian club CSKA Moscow to part with £350,000 to acquire the player on a five-year contract.

Shortly after the beginning of the 2018/19 season, Bijol made his UEFA Champions League debut with CSKA, again as a defensive midfielder, and completed 90 minutes in a famous 1-0 victory over Real Madrid. Bijol would also make his senior international bow three days after the win over the Spanish side.

Due to his stature, Bijol was occasionally used as a centre-forward alongside Fedor Chalov by CSKA boss Viktor Goncharenko. As the 2019/20 season progressed, the Slovenian began to feature at centre-back more often, too.

Bijol's first experience of football in Western Europe came the season after, as he joined Hannover 96 on loan, who were seeking promotion from 2. Bundesliga back to the top flight.

"Bijol is the next important piece of the puzzle for our team. He is a tall player who embodies exactly what we need at number six: Jaka is technically skilled, but can also clear the pitch. We are happy that he is here now and are convinced that he will be a reinforcement for us," sporting director Gerhard Zuber said at the time.

He would go on to play 31 times over the course of the loan spell, predominantly as a defensive midfielder, as the club finished 13th before returning to Russia with CSKA.

Bijol became an important member of the Moscow-based team upon his return, holding down the centre-back position under Aleksey Berezutskiy.

After one full season as a regular, starting centre-back, and the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine, Italian club Udinese snapped up the towering defender for approximately £3.5 million. He would continue in a more defensive role for club and country.

Bijol continued to impress in Italy, successfully battling relegation and a foot fracture during his second season with the club. Upon his return to the side after a lengthy spell out, Udinese managed to maintain their top flight status by going unbeaten in their final five matches of the 2023/24 campaign, Bijol featuring in every minute.

Last season, Bijol appeared 37 times across all competitions, missing just four league matches and captaining the team a dozen times, as Udinese finished the campaign in mid-table.