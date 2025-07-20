Hollywood legend Will Ferrell joined more than 45,000 others inside Stockholm’s Strawberry Arena on Saturday as his Leeds United side drew 0-0 with Manchester United. The first of five pre-season friendlies provided plenty of encouragement for Daniel Farke’s side, with all five new signings settling in nicely and lots of good football played.

Each of Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sean Longstaff and Lukas Nmecha got 45 minutes under their belt with all looking solid. Leeds would well have won their summer opener, had one of Jayden Bogle or Largie Ramazani finished good chances, and look well-set for a Premier League survival bid.

Ferrell will be particularly invested in that survival bid, with the world famous actor one of several well-known minority shareholders in the club. His presence in the growing list of celebrity investors was confirmed at the start of last summer and, as per the club’s X account, he was even spotted sporting the whites’ new blue away strip.

Since 49ers Enterprises took full control of the club two years ago, Leeds have welcomed a huge number of well-known faces into their investment circle. Below, the YEP takes a look at their estimated net worth.

Jim Messina The American politician has a reported net worth of around $1.5 million (£1.1 million)

T.J. McConnell The Indiana Pacers star has a current net worth of $5 million (£3.9 million)

DaMarcus Beasley The former Manchester City and Rangers full-back has a reported net worth around $6 million (£4.5 million)

Joe Staley The former NFL player, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, is worth $12 million (£9.5 million)

Larry Nance Jr. The Cleveland Cavaliers star has a reported net worth of $15 million (£11.9 million)

Erik Johnson Philadelphia Flyers defence Johnson is worth $42 million (£33.3 million)