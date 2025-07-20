The eye-watering net worth 18 Leeds United investors after Will Ferrell spotted at Man Utd friendly

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 20th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United have a number of well-known celebrities invested in the club with one on site to watch Saturday's draw against Man Utd.

Hollywood legend Will Ferrell joined more than 45,000 others inside Stockholm’s Strawberry Arena on Saturday as his Leeds United side drew 0-0 with Manchester United. The first of five pre-season friendlies provided plenty of encouragement for Daniel Farke’s side, with all five new signings settling in nicely and lots of good football played.

Each of Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sean Longstaff and Lukas Nmecha got 45 minutes under their belt with all looking solid. Leeds would well have won their summer opener, had one of Jayden Bogle or Largie Ramazani finished good chances, and look well-set for a Premier League survival bid.

Ferrell will be particularly invested in that survival bid, with the world famous actor one of several well-known minority shareholders in the club. His presence in the growing list of celebrity investors was confirmed at the start of last summer and, as per the club’s X account, he was even spotted sporting the whites’ new blue away strip.

Since 49ers Enterprises took full control of the club two years ago, Leeds have welcomed a huge number of well-known faces into their investment circle. Below, the YEP takes a look at their estimated net worth.

The American politician has a reported net worth of around $1.5 million (£1.1 million)

1. Jim Messina

The American politician has a reported net worth of around $1.5 million (£1.1 million) Photo: MANDEL NGAN

The Indiana Pacers star has a current net worth of $5 million (£3.9 million)

2. T.J. McConnell

The Indiana Pacers star has a current net worth of $5 million (£3.9 million) | Getty Images

The former Manchester City and Rangers full-back has a reported net worth around $6 million (£4.5 million)

3. DaMarcus Beasley

The former Manchester City and Rangers full-back has a reported net worth around $6 million (£4.5 million) | Getty Images

The former NFL player, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, is worth $12 million (£9.5 million)

4. Joe Staley

The former NFL player, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, is worth $12 million (£9.5 million) | Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers star has a reported net worth of $15 million (£11.9 million)

5. Larry Nance Jr.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star has a reported net worth of $15 million (£11.9 million) | Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers defence Johnson is worth $42 million (£33.3 million)

6. Erik Johnson

Philadelphia Flyers defence Johnson is worth $42 million (£33.3 million) | Getty Images

