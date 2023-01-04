Leeds United ‘intend’ to keep key player as ‘magician’ midfielder is praised

Leeds United are in action this evening at home to West Ham. The Whites go into the game just two points ahead of their opponents in the table.

Jesse Marsch’s side drew 0-0 with Newcastle United last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Goalkeeper latest

Leeds reportedly have no intention of selling goalkeeper Illan Meslier in this January transfer window. The 22-year-old has been linked with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Newcastle United after his impressive performances between the sticks so far this term. However, TalkSPORT claim his current club aren’t ‘keen’ on letting him leave this month over fears they wouldn’t be able to find a decent replacement.

Defender urged to depart

Former Whites player Paul Robinson believes Cody Drameh needs to be playing regular first-team football. The wing-back had a spell on loan at Cardiff City last term. Robinson has told MOT Leeds News: “I’d be cautious of going somewhere you’re not going to play every week because you may as well stay at Leeds. But for him personally, if he’s going to go on loan for the rest of the season that he goes to play and doesn’t sit on the bench being a bit-part player.”

Midfielder hailed

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has heaped praise on Leeds midfielder Lewis Bate. The youngster is currently on loan with the League One side until the end of the campaign. His manager has told the Oxford Mail: “He’s one of the best I’ve worked with, and I mean that. The problem is we’ve got him so young, we’ll be watching him in three or four years’ time running games at the top level – I’m sure of that. The kid’s a magician. He needs goals and assists, that becomes the reason you play in the central area of the football pitch.”