Leeds United injury updates, latest quotes and possible return dates

Leeds United will have been out of action for a month by the time they host Premier League rivals Aston Villa on Sunday week.

Jesse Marsch’s side have not played since a hat-trick from England new boy Ivan Toney condemned them to a 5-2 defeat in their visit to Brentford earlier this month.

If there were positives from the defeat against the Bees, it was the return of injured trio Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper - although the latter remained as an unused substitute.

It was welcome news for the Whites manager and he will hope for further good news ahead of the live televised game against Villa next weekend.

The Evening Post takes a look at possible return dates for the Whites injured players.

Stuart Dallas

The Northern Ireland international is a long-term absentee and is not expected to return to action until the new year.

Speaking last month, Whites boss Marsch revealed Dallas had returned to the pitch and was moving around ‘a little bit’ as he continues his recovery from the broken leg he suffered in a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City at the end of last season.

Although progress has been made, the PremierInjuries.com website has suggested Dallas will return early in the new year, meaning the home game with West Ham United in early January could be his target.

Expected return date: January 2023

Rodrigo

The forward started the season in fine form but his progress was hampered when he suffered a dislocated shoulder in a 1-1 draw against Everton earlier this month.

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch said earlier this month that he hopes to have Rodrigo fit and available after the international break. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Speaking about the Spanish international’s battle back to fitness, Marsch said recently: “It doesn’t need surgery and that hopefully, in three to four weeks, it can calm down. Maybe it takes a little bit longer, maybe it’s a little bit shorter.

“We will see. We’re kind of targeting after the international break.”

That means the forward will hope to return when Leeds host Aston Villa in a live televised game a week on Sunday.

Expected return date: October 2022

Junior Firpo/Patrick Bamford/Luke Ayling/Liam Cooper

Former Real Betis and Barcelona wing-back Firpo suffered a knee injury during a pre-season win over Blackpool but is rapidly closing in on a return to fitness.

LEADING THE WAY: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, right, celebrates netting in Friday night's 6-2 win for the Whites under-21s against Southampton's under-21s in which youngsters like Willy Gnonto, left, also excelled. Picture by Steve Riding.

Firpo returned to on-pitch action when he started for the Whites Under-21s as they met their Southampton counterparts last week.

The game also saw Bamford (abductor), Ayling (knee) and Cooper (calf) step up their own comebacks and Whites boss Marsch has delivered a positive update on the quartet.

He said: Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford are all back. So, there are some decisions on exactly which guys are ready to go for the weekend but they’re all training, looking healthy, looking strong and ready to go so that’s a really good sign. next week.”