'Exploit' - Norwich City man reveals Leeds United game plan with early fighting talk as play-off semi looms
The ex-AFC Bournemouth full-back has been promoted twice during his career, once with Luton Town in 2018 and again with the Cherries in 2022. Stacey feels there are areas to Leeds' game which can be exploited but acknowledges the Whites' quality having lost twice to Daniel Farke's side already this season.
"If you look at the tie, we finished sixth and Leeds have been going for automatic promotion for a long time, so the balance of pressure is mostly towards them," Stacey said in an interview with The Pink 'Un.
"It doesn't mean that we're not going to give everything to get there, but in terms of pressure, I think it's skewed towards them and we can relish that."
Leeds were forced to settle for a place in the play-offs on the final day of the regular campaign as Southampton took all three points at Elland Road and Ipswich Town clinched the second automatic promotion spot with victory against Huddersfield Town.
United are on a tricky run of form lately, winning just once in their last six and will need to correct their course if they are to stand a chance of making it to the play-off final on May 26, by beating semi-final opponents Norwich over two legs.
"For us, play-offs was the aim we had for a long time and we've achieved that," Stacey added.
"A lot of their quality is individual, which is very hard to deal with in terms of setting up strategically, but that's a battle on the day.
"We know where they're strong, and our aim is to exploit areas that we think we can."
Norwich host the first leg at Carrow Road on Sunday, May 12 with kick-off scheduled for midday. On Thursday, May 16, the Canaries make the trip north to Elland Road for the decisive second leg which will take place at 8pm.
