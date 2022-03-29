Leeds United injury news and potential return dates as key player misses out on Southampton clash

No fewer than four Leeds United players limped off the field of play during the Whites' memorable 3-2 victory over Wolves earlier this month.

The drama and ecstasy of United's unlikely comeback eased the pain of the walking wounded but an injury update released by the club earlier this week confirmed one major blow to Jesse Marsch's squad.

Patrick Bamford, who was the first to fall at Molineux, faces a six-week spell on the sidelines with a plantar fascia rupture, a huge blow to the striker who has already spent large parts of this season in and out of the medical room.

Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper will both be available for contention against Southampton after the pair were both put out of action by hamstring issues suffered against Brentford in December.

Diego Llorente, who departed just before half time in the West Midlands with a back complaint, is fit to play, while Mateusz Klich has passed the necessary concussion protocols and returned to training.

Illan Meslier, who was forced off following a collision with Raul Jimenez, is not yet back in training but is expected to be ready for Saturday's clash.

Here, we take a look at those with injury worries ahead of the Southampton clash before Marsch gives a more definitive update later this week:

