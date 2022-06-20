Leeds United are now preparing for the new season at full speed as pre-season approaches.

We are now less than two weeks away from the start of pre-season, and the Whites have already completed key additions.

Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and now Marc Roca have all been snapped up, and Jesse Marsch will already feel as though his team is stronger ahead of next season.

The big problem is that Leeds could still lose key players, with Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha being linked with exits.

There could yet be more holes to fill, and both Victor Orta and Marsch will be working to prepare for every eventuality this summer.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the leatest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road:

Raphinha update

The sale of Raphinha this summer is looking more likely by the day.

The latest updates comes from Fabrizio Romano, who says Barca have agreed personal terms, but without agreeing a fee with Leeds.

He also claims Arsenal are interested in a deal and that they are in ‘direct contact’ with the Whites.

Chelsea and Tottenham are also said to have touched base, with Romano claiming a fee between 65-70 million is likely.

It must be added that he has not stipulated whether that is in pounds of euros, but it is likely to be the latter,

Kalimuendo chase

Leeds are being backed to pursue a move to sign Arnaud Kalimuendo from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to Tutto Mercado, the Whites are going to ‘go hard’ to land a deal this summer, keen to reinforce attacking options.

Kalimuendo scored 13 times during a loan spell with Lens last season, and he could be made available by PSG this summer.