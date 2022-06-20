Leeds United’s Jesse Marsch.

Leeds United’s battle to avoid relegation last season went all the way down to the wire.

A final day victory over Brentford, coupled with Burnley’s defeat to Newcastle United, ultimately proved enough to keep the Whites in the Premier League after a treacherous campaign that left nerves in tatters right to the last.

Of course, Jesse Marsch was the man in the dugout who saw Leeds to safety.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The American was appointed to replace Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February, but how effective was his tenure in helping the Whites to stay up?

We’ve taken a look at how the Premier League table would look had the season got underway on the day that Marsch arrived at Elland Road.