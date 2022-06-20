Where Leeds United finished in PL table based on Jesse Marsch results only - compared to Newcastle and rivals

Jesse Marsch took over from Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United during the 2021/22 Premier League season.

By Jason Jones
Monday, 20th June 2022, 11:45 am
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 11:48 am
<p>Leeds United’s Jesse Marsch. </p>

Leeds United’s battle to avoid relegation last season went all the way down to the wire.

A final day victory over Brentford, coupled with Burnley’s defeat to Newcastle United, ultimately proved enough to keep the Whites in the Premier League after a treacherous campaign that left nerves in tatters right to the last.

Of course, Jesse Marsch was the man in the dugout who saw Leeds to safety.

The American was appointed to replace Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February, but how effective was his tenure in helping the Whites to stay up?

We’ve taken a look at how the Premier League table would look had the season got underway on the day that Marsch arrived at Elland Road.

Check out the full standings below...

