Foreign club eyeing Leeds United player as new 'first choice' with European qualification lure

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 7th Jun 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2025, 13:31 BST

A club heading for the Europa Conference League are reportedly eyeing a Leeds player.

French side RC Strasbourg are reportedly eyeing a move for a Leeds United man.

Whites stopper Illan Meslier was Daniel Farke’s first choice ‘keeper for the vast majority of the 2024-25 Championship winning campaign until being dropped for the final seven games of the season after a series of mistakes.

Karl Darlow instead took his place between he sticks, ending the campaign as new first-choice keeper as Leeds went up as Championship champions.

Meslier, 25, only has one more year left on his contract and reports from France as per Jeunes Footeux claim that RS Strasbourg are targeting the Leeds keeper to be their new no 1.

The French side are losing previous first choice custodian Djordje Petrovic who had been on loan from Chelsea and is due to return to Stamford Bridge.

Strasbourg, owned by Todd Boehly’s BlueCo group, finished last season’s Ligue1 campaign in seventh place, qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Reports in France suggest that RC Lens are also interested in the Whites keeper.

