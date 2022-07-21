Leeds United ‘hold out’ for big transfer as exit issue emerges

Leeds United are busy as they prepare for the new Premier League season.

The Whites are gearing up for their first full campaign under the management of American boss Jesse Marsch.

They survived on the final day of last term after beating Brentford away and will be hoping for a much more comfortable situation next time around.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are currently away in Australia for pre-season and take on fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace in a friendly tomorrow.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of the club today....

Harrison bid rejected

Leeds have reportedly turned down a bid from Newcastle United for Jack Harrison.

Eddie Howe’s side are interested in luring the winger to the North East this summer.

However, Football Insider report that they have seen an £18million offer as Marsch’s side ‘hold out’ for a higher fee.

McKinstry wanted

Youngster Stuart McKinstrey is believed to be wanted by Hartlepool United.

The Pools have identified the former Motherwell man as a potential addition as they prepare for the new League Two campaign.

However, the Hartlepool Mail report that there are ‘contractual issues’ with him that need to be resolved before he is allowed to head out the Elland Road exit door.

De Ketelaere latest

It has been well documented that Leeds are interested in signing Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge.

The Belgian attacker has been in impressive form over recent seasons.