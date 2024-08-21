Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as Daniel Farke prepares his side for Friday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds United are back in action on Friday with a potentially tough trip to Sheffield Wednesday on the horizon. Daniel Farke’s side are still in search of their first win of the campaign and will hope that comes sooner, rather than later, amid fears of a repeat of last season’s slow start. It’s been a tough week in West Yorkshire but three points at Hillsborough would quickly improve the mood.

A signing or two might do the same, and Farke has called for action with just nine days left to find a minimum of two attackers, a central midfielder and cover at full-back. Recruitment chiefs will no doubt be working hard to get deals over the line but signing the calibre of player Leeds want is not easy, and the club will not be held to ransom in the window’s final days. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Sanches ‘interest’

Leeds are one of several sides across Europe thought to hold ‘concrete interest’ in FC Lausanne-Sport playmaker Alvyn Sanches. The Express reports in Celtic’s pursuit of the 21-year-old but names the Whites, Burnley, Feyenoord, Anderlecht and Udinese among his many suitors.

Brendan Rodgers is thought to be keen on signing Sanches at Celtic, with the attacking midfielder equally open to joining the Scottish Premiership side, but a handful of other clubs are weighing up whether to hijack a move. The report adds that Lausanne-Sport have even dropped their asking price from £4million to £3m.

Sanches is likened to Chelsea’s Cole Palmer in the report, due to being left-footed and his creative instincts, and scored twice during his side’s 7-0 Swiss Cup win over Champel on Sunday. Leeds are in need of attacking reinforcements, having seen Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter join West Ham and Brighton respectively this summer.

Clarke warning

Chris Waddle has suggested questions over Jack Clarke’s ability to step into the Premier League have so far kept teams from spending around £20m on him. Leeds are admirers of former academy graduate Clarke but continue to work under the assumption he will either stay at Sunderland or step into the top-flight.

"In the modern day market, people will be looking at about £20 million," Waddle told Football League World. "The question mark is about whether he is a Premier League footballer. I've not really seen him play against Premier League footballers, I've seen him play against a lot of Championship teams, and that's probably why clubs are a little bit reluctant at the minute to splash silly money because he's not played at the highest level.

"I saw him last year against Newcastle in the FA Cup against Kieran Trippier, and he didn't really get a kick. Obviously Newcastle are the better team overall, but I thought it was a good test for him. When he had the ball, nothing really happened. A lot of people may think he's a risk at £20 million or whatever they're looking for because he's never played in the Premier League. He is talented, I'm not saying he's not, and he's very good in the Championship, but the Premier League is a completely different league."