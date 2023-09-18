All the latest Leeds United news and transfer rumours after a memorable away win in the capital.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will be on cloud nine this morning after a superb away win over Millwall on Sunday.

New signing Joel Piroe shone at The Den, scoring twice as the Whites won 3-0 in the capital, with Georginio Rutter also on the scoresheet. The win was Leeds’ second of the season, and the performance was a clear sign of what Daniel Farke may be able to achieve now that his squad has settled down following a chaotic transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With another win in the books, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gnonto contract latest

Leeds are said to be willing to offer Wilfried Gnonto a new contract after the summer U-turn.

The Italy international refused to play for a couple of games early in the season after trying to push for a move, but he wound up apologising and staying put, and all that seems to be behind both the player and Farke at this stage. Football Insider now say Leeds are keen to offer Gnonto a new contract to keep him at the club long-term.

It’s not clear whether Gnonto would be open to a new deal, already tied down until 2027.

Farke complaint

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds boss Farke has criticised the scheduling that has allowed next opponents Hull City some extra rest.

“It’s strange from the setup, our next opponent on Wednesday, Hull, plays already, Friday, a home game, then next home game on Wednesday,” said the Whites boss. “I spoke about not feeling sorry for ourselves and then for that I don’t complain about this.