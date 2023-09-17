Leeds United once again impressed on their travels in Sunday’s win at Championship hosts Millwall and there has now been a change in where the Whites are predicted to finish.

A brace from summer signing Joel Piroe followed by a thumping strike from Georginio Rutter sealed a 3-0 triumph at The Den and moved Daniel Farke’s side into the top ten of the division for the first time this season. There were also Whites firsts for Jaidon Anthony and Ilia Gruev who were both handed their Leeds debuts from the bench at Millwall.

Piroe, meanwhile, who also netted in the 4-3 triumph at Ipswich Town, became the first Leeds player to score in each of his first two away appearances since Frank McKenna in November 1956. Last month’s 4-3 win at Ipswich was followed by a disappointing goalless draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday, after which the bookmakers were predicting a fourth-placed finish for Leeds based on the division’s title odds.

But that has now changed and here is where Leeds are now predicted to end up following a weekend which featured a particularly heavy blow for promotion contenders Southampton who were blitzed 4-1 by Friday night’s visitors Leicester City. The latest odds for relegation are used to determine the predicted finishing positions of the sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

