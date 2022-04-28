Leeds United's five-match unbeaten run will face its sternest test this weekend with the visit of Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Champions League semi-finalists are vying for back-to-back English league titles under Pep Guardiola, pushed all the way by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Photo: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Every point is vital at both ends of the table, as Saturday evening's game takes on great significance for Leeds and City.

Guardiola's men defeated Real Madrid 4-3 in the first leg of a pulsating Champions League knockout tie in midweek, but finished the match with veteran midfielder Fernandinho at right-back.

The Brazilian - who turns 37 in just under a week - is parting ways with the Manchester club this summer after nearly a decade and over 250 Premier League appearances.

The majority of these outings have been in defensive midfield, though, but due to a shortage of options at right full-back, Guardiola was forced to deploy his club captain there against the Spanish side instead.

England international John Stones had started the match in that position, but was withdrawn midway through the first-half with what appeared to be a muscular issue.

His involvement at Elland Road on Saturday will be contingent on a late fitness test, which teammate Kyle Walker will also be required to undertake after the England defender missed City's Real Madrid clash.

If Guardiola is forced to start Fernandinho at full-back once again, that will be a far from optimal situation to arrive at Elland Road with.

Leeds have trialled the 36-year-old's countryman Raphinha on the left-hand side of the attack on occasion, which could certainly be an option this weekend if Guardiola's hands are tied.

The Whites will need as much inadvertent assistance as they can get their hands on given the wealth of options City boast in attack, as well as their imperious form across all competitions this season.