The Whites will tour Down Under in July, playing three matches in Queensland and Perth, three years after they last visited Australia.

Jesse Marsch’s side will first take part in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup, alongside Aston Villa and A-League outfit Brisbane Roar, with the side amassing the most points taking the title.

The competition begins at the Gold Coast's Cbus Super Stadium on Thursday July 14 when Leeds take on Brisbane Roar. The Whites will follow the opener with a game against Steven Gerrard's Villa at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday July 17.

Leeds will then grace ICON, Perth's Festival of International Football, by taking on Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium on Friday July 22.

Head coach Jesse Marsch says the tour will form an essential stage of the club's preparations for next season.

“It’s not only a great opportunity for Leeds to play three exciting games in front of our fans Down Under, it’s also a great opportunity to visit a wonderful country which I know loves their sport and is extremely knowledgeable about football," he said.

“This will be our club’s third playing trip to Australia and I’m very much looking forward to taking the team back for what will be an important part of our preparations for the 2022/23 season.”

RETURN TO OZ - Leeds United return to Australia this summer for three fixtures, three years after their last trip Down Under. Pic: Getty

Official Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said: “Football has a rapidly growing, global following and these matches, featuring some of the world’s best players, will be major drawcards for Queensland. English Premier League’s huge legion of Queensland fans are certain to give a big welcome to English Premier League sides Leeds United and Aston Villa when they play in Townsville, the Gold Coast and Brisbane. When it comes to major events, we’ve kicked plenty of goals over the years and securing these two EPL sides to play in Queensland is a great win for the state’s tourism industry.”

Perth Premier Mark McGowan added: "Perth is a dynamic city with world-class sporting infrastructure, which makes it the perfect host for large-scale music, arts and sporting events.

“Perth has a strong history of hosting iconic sporting events so the State Government is delighted to bring these superstar English Premier League clubs to Perth to see this tradition continue. Optus Stadium is an innovative and beautifully-designed venue on the banks of the Swan River – making it a stunning backdrop for these matches, that highlights the very best of what Perth and WA has to offer.”

Tickets for the two Queensland fixtures will go on sale at 12pm AEST on Thursday April 28 from www.ticketek.com.auOfficial corporate hospitality and VIP fan packages are available from today through TEG Live Hospitality, VIP NOW, including suites, boxes and VIP functions.

For the game against Palace, tickets will go on sale at 2pm AWST on Thursday May 5 from www.ticketek.com.auLeeds United Members will have access to a pre-sale from 2pm AWST on May 3, to 1pm AWST on Wednesday May 4.