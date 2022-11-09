Boss Jesse Marsch kept only Jack Harrison in the starting line-up following Saturday's win over Bournemouth and handed four players their full debuts at Molineux. Leeds were well in the game until the 84th minute when Boubacar Traore curled a wonderstrike past Joel Robles to decide the tie. Marsch's assistant Rene Maric faced the press at full-time and insisted the team picked was good enough to progress in the competition.

"We're obviously disappointed because I thought that we could have won the game," he said.

"The performance of the young guys is very good. I think you also have to see the last week's very intense games, very tough games, and I think we did actually play a group that has a very high probability to win. Whereas players who are maybe not as fresh as the group that we put out might not have been better on this particular day against this particular opponent. So I have no regrets. We don't have any regrets because we trust this squad like it is and we know how big the physical impact is for the schedule."

Along with veteran goalkeeper Joel Robles, three Under 21s made their first senior starts. Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins and Mateo Joseph came into the side and Maric was pleased with how they performed.

"I think that they did alright, they showed their potential," he said.

"Obviously there are details that we are working on with them and these games are important to show these challenges to them and to us how they cope with it, but we were happy with all three of them."

Maric was unable to give an update on the injury sustained by Joe Gelhardt in the cup game. The youngster limped off in the second half after taking a tumble in the Wolves box.

NO REGRETS - Leeds United made 10 changes for the Carabao Cup trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers and exited the competition after a 1-0 defeat. Pic: Getty

"We don't have anything clear, anything that I want to say now because it'd be too early but I hope and I think it's nothing too big," the assistant head coach added.