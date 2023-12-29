Leeds United face the possibility of losing one of their key stars in the January transfer window, and they may have missed the best time to sell. Whites forward Wilfried Gnonto is being heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road this winter, as he was in the summer.

Gnonto requested a move following Leeds' relegation, keen to return to a top division ahead of Italy's Euro 2024 campaign next summer. The forward later apologised and returned to work, and he has since made 18 league appearances for Leeds in the Championship, scoring once and assisting once.

Now, with January fast-approaching, reports in Italy claim Gnonto wants to move on again, with the likes of Inter Milan and AS Roma being linked. Gnonto may well turn his head towards any Serie A move given the Euros are coming up, and he has already made it clear his ambition is to be on the plane to Germany.

Whether Leeds will allow Gnonto to leave is another thing, but the number of Championship starts handed to the youngster suggest there may be a deal on the horizon. The forward has started just six of his 18 league outings, and Daniel Farke may find it difficult to convince Gnonto to remain a supplamentary Championship player if there is a Serie A offer.

The good news for Leeds is that they are all-but guaranteed to make a big profit having signed Gnonto for just under £4million last year. The forward is now worth £13.9million, according to Transfermarkt, but the same website suggests Leeds may have missed the best time to sell the forward.