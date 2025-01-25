Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds face key title rivals Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday night.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is keeping Burnley guessing over his team selection but insists surprises are not his plan to defeat the Clarets.

Junior Firpo's impressive attacking cameo as a second half substitute against Norwich City gave Farke something to think about, if not a decision to make for Monday's starting XI.

The left-back added a real menace to Leeds' left flank, helped the build-up of attacks by being able to take on players down the line and get crosses in with his left foot.

The right-footed Sam Byram, who has been a steady and consistent performer when deputising for Firpo during the latter's suspension and injury issues, often has to cut back inside or turn back on the ball when Leeds attack down the left touchline.

Firpo returned from his latest injury to play for the first time in a month when Leeds hosted Harrogate, making a 55th-minute appearance off the bench.

He remained an unused substitute during the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday and then had 35 minutes of action in midweek against Norwich.

The 28-year-old was heavily involved in the move that brought Leeds' second goal as they secured three points at Elland Road.

Farke has recognised the Dominican Republic international's importance for Leeds, not least because of the three assists he has to his name this season, but still wanted more from Firpo against Norwich and the manager is giving nothing away about who will get the nod at Turf Moor.

If there is a surprise factor on matchday when the team sheets are submitted to the match officials, it won't have a significant impact on the result he insists.

"I don't think we'll be successful on Monday because I'm there with great surprises or tactical genius," he said.

"I don't think this will be the key to be successful but obviously Junior is very important for us, many assists and end products when he was playing regularly.

“And right now he's coming out of injury where he was six weeks away, and he needs desperately minutes and also competitive minutes. I think he was good going forward today, and also involved in several good scenes, transition moments.

“Sometimes he could have reacted a bit quicker, and also in the duels, but overall, important 40 minutes for him to return back to his best. And yeah, the minutes will definitely help him in order to be back."

Farke also wanted to highlight Byram's contribution though, having played more football than the club or the player even perhaps expected. The veteran has started 13 times in the Championship and five of those were consecutive starts through the hectic festive period. He also featured in just one of Leeds' three league defeats so hasn't tasted loss since September.

Farke said: "Sam Byram is also doing a really decent job. I'm not sure how many games unbeaten he is, so I think points per game average, pretty sure that he is pretty much top of the Championship.

“Have to give praise to him, how important he is for us, with his experience, also with his strength at set pieces. So I'm pretty happy. But yeah, of course, if Junior is back to his top fitness level, then he's also a really, really good option on the left-back position. It's good to have them both available."