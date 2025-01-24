Burnley missing half a team for Leeds United visit as boss issues warning over pair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds face key promotion rivals Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday night.

Burnley are without half a team for Monday night’s huge Championship showdown against promotion rivals Leeds United at Turf Moor - ahead of which five men are sidelined.

Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Jordan Beyer, Nathan Redmond and Aaron Ramsey have all been out of late and the quintet are still set to be missing as the Clarets host the Whites.

Ramsey and Beyer have both been out long term with knee injuries, 22-year-old attacking midfielder Ramsey sidelined last February and German centre-back Beyer having not played since December 2023.

Angola international winger Benson, meanwhile, has been out since tearing his calf in September whilst wingers Redmond and Agyei suffered setbacks earlier on this season having just returned from longer term injuries.

Experienced winger Redmond suffered an injury to his calf in December having just returned to the bench following a long lay off whilst 20-year-old Belgian attacker Agyei has not featured since playing 21 minutes from the bench of November’s 1-0 win at home to Swansea City.

Speaking ahead of the midweek win at Plymouth Argyle, Clarets boss Scott Parker revealed that Redmond and Benson were now back training but that both would need “a lot more work” before featuring.

Asked which of his absent players were closest to returning and as quoted by the Burnley Express, Parker declared: “Nathan's training with us now, so is Benny. They're the main two.

“Enock is not training fully with us, but he's on the grass and he's progressing in the right way. Same with Aaron.

“But the two that are back training with us are Nathan and Benny, but they still need a lot more work with the group and more loading.”