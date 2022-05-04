Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt has burst onto the scene this season with a flurry of standout cameo displays.

The vast majority of Gelhardt's appearances have come from the substitutes' bench, but the 20-year-old has been impactful whenever he has been introduced.

Gelhardt signed for Leeds in the summer of 2020 for a fee reportedly in the region of £1 million from Wigan Athletic.

Since arriving, the young attacker has scored 18 times for the U23 side as the development squad lifted the Premier League 2 Division 2 title last season.

This year, Gelhardt began the campaign with the U23 squad, but several impressive performances for the juniors rendered him a necessary inclusion in first-team affairs, therefore his exposure at U23 level became increasingly limited.

A first Premier League goal followed, as the Elland Road faithful came to witness the then-teenager's exciting potential.

Here is a round-up of Gelhardt's journey as a Leeds United player so far.

