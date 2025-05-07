Leeds United goalkeeper reflects on personal tragedy after Championship title triumph
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cairns joined Leeds last summer from Salford City and has fulfilled the role of back-up goalkeeper to Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow throughout the 2024/25 campaign.
Due to the fact both goalkeepers ahead of Cairns in the pecking order have rarely picked up injuries or suspensions, the Leeds academy graduate is yet to make his second debut for the club where he developed as a youngster over a decade ago.
Now 32, Cairns has had a plentiful and busy career in the English Football League with the likes of Salford City and predominantly Fleetwood Town, but began his days as a professional with boyhood club Leeds.
It was during this time the Doncaster-born stopper experienced personal tragedy with the passing of younger brother Blake, who died in a car accident aged just 16.
Cairns and members of the Leeds dressing room attended the funeral in November 2014.
"For you this one bro", the goalkeeper wrote on social media after Leeds' title victory, alongside an accompanying picture of Cairns paying respects with his young son at Blake's resting place.
Cairns' dressing room presence has been hailed by teammates and manager Daniel Farke since arriving from Salford last summer.
The goalkeeper is among the most experienced players in the group, in terms of age and career appearances, and is regarded highly by his peers. He remains contracted at Leeds until the end of next season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.