Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United goalkeeper Alex Cairns has dedicated the team's Championship title victory to his late brother.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cairns joined Leeds last summer from Salford City and has fulfilled the role of back-up goalkeeper to Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

Due to the fact both goalkeepers ahead of Cairns in the pecking order have rarely picked up injuries or suspensions, the Leeds academy graduate is yet to make his second debut for the club where he developed as a youngster over a decade ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 32, Cairns has had a plentiful and busy career in the English Football League with the likes of Salford City and predominantly Fleetwood Town, but began his days as a professional with boyhood club Leeds.

It was during this time the Doncaster-born stopper experienced personal tragedy with the passing of younger brother Blake, who died in a car accident aged just 16.

Cairns and members of the Leeds dressing room attended the funeral in November 2014.

"For you this one bro", the goalkeeper wrote on social media after Leeds' title victory, alongside an accompanying picture of Cairns paying respects with his young son at Blake's resting place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cairns' dressing room presence has been hailed by teammates and manager Daniel Farke since arriving from Salford last summer.

The goalkeeper is among the most experienced players in the group, in terms of age and career appearances, and is regarded highly by his peers. He remains contracted at Leeds until the end of next season.