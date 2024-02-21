Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have the opportunity to further establish themselves inside the Championship's top two this week as they take on Leicester City at Elland Road. The Friday night clash gives Leeds the chance to eat into the lead Leicester have built up at the summit and take advantage of the defeat promotion rivals Southampton suffered on Tuesday night.

The Whites will be focused entirely on picking up a second win of the season over the Foxes and ahead of that game, the YEP looks at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Rodon 'to be available'

Joe Rodon will be allowed to leave Tottenham Hotspur permanently at the end of the current season. That's the belief of former Spurs and Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who admits he finds it hard to see a way in which the Wales international can force his way into Ange Postecoglou's plans.

Rodon has been in exceptional form for Leeds this season, helping the Whites launch a strong push for automatic promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking and Leeds are said to be keen on adding him to their ranks permanently.

“I don’t think he’s got a future at Tottenham no, hence the reason the manager’s let him go," Robinson told Tottenham News. "He’s reshaping the squad, as with the likes of Dier and Reguilon and others that haven’t fitted into his side or system.

“He came in and gave players a chance, he had a look in pre-season so he had a good idea of what he wanted and what he didn’t want, and what type of players fitted into his squad. [Perhaps] Joe Rodon’s made him think or change his mind during the course of half a season so far, because of the levels of performance and quality that he’s produced at Leeds, but I highly doubt it. I think he’ll be available come the end of the season and I think it’d be a great signing if Leeds could pull it off.”

Ipswich's disappointment

Ipswich Town scored a dramatic injury time winner at Portman Road as they saw off Rotherham United 4-3 to keep the pressure up on the top two. Ipswich fell behind early against the bottom of the table outfit and while they did fight back to build up a 3-1 lead, they couldn't quite kill the game off.

The Millers equalised in the fourth minute of stoppage time to seemingly break Ipswich's hearts, but the home side rallied late to find a winner through Omari Hutchinson. It was an entertaining and enthralling contest that saw the Tractor Boys move level with Leeds United on points. However, Leif Davis, formerly of Leeds of course, insists Ipswich simply weren't up to scratch on the night.