Leeds United given promotion boost following Leicester City vs Ipswich Town

Leeds United can move to within two points of an automatic promotion spot by beating Norwich City on Wednesday night.

Leicester City blew the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of the Championship by conceding a late equaliser against Ipswich Town. As it stands, the Foxes appear nailed on for promotion but a rescue job for Ipswich threw a spanner in the works for second place.

The Tractor Boys moved level on points with Southampton - who sit second - as soon as the game kicked off but that changed when Leif Davis turned a cross into his own goal after 31 minutes. Leicester looked destined to assert their dominance on the division but were stifled by substitute Jeremy Sarmiento's 89th-minute strike.

The visitors headed into the clash amid a mid-season slump, having won just one of their last six league games - despite boasting an eight-game cushion and a game in hand a month ago. But they regained second spot in the table when Sarmiento tapped home a rebound after Massimo Luongo forced a firm save from Mads Hermansen.

Kieran Mckenna’s side felt as though they should have been given a penalty before that when the ball struck James Justin inside the area. However, referee Josh Smith waved away the protests - only for them to strike gold 10 minutes later.

Leeds now have a golden opportunity when they welcome Norwich to Elland Road. A win will move the Whites two points behind Ipswich and in-form Southampton.

