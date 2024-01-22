Leeds United 'enter race' to sign Liverpool player dubbed 'Polish Messi'

Leeds United logo on a flag.

Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing young Liverpool attacker Mateusz Musialowski this month. That's according to Football Insider, who claim the Whites have expressed their interest in taking Musialowski to add to their offensive ranks.

The Whites have been linked with a number of forward-thinking players this month as they strive to get themselves over the line in the promotion race over the second half of the season. The likes of Manuel Benson, David Brooks and Fabio Carvalho are amongst those Leeds have been rumoured to be interested in over the course of the month.

Musialowski can now be added to that list, with Leeds said to have been keeping tabs on the Poland Under-21 international. The 20-year-old is out of contract in June and with senior opportunities hard to come by at Anfield, it may be that the club are willing to sell this month.

The report claims Leeds aren't the only team chasing him this month, though, with a number of clubs registering their interest. Musialowski has been with Liverpool since August 2020, joining the Reds from UKS SMS Lodz where he earned the nickname the 'Polish Messi', and he has certainly made an impression at youth level.

After hitting 18 goals in 31 games for the club's U18s, he successfully stepped up to the U21 ranks, where he has made 43 appearances since 2021. The forward has hit the back of the net 11 times in that time, including six this season, with his most recent Premier League 2 effort coming against Leeds at the LNER Community Stadium in York.