Leeds return to action with Wednesday night’s visit of Millwall.

Leeds United have received huge fresh backing in the club’s Championship promotion quest - but new big boosts expected for both Sheffield United and Burnley too.

Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth has left leaders Leeds level on points with second-placed Sheffield United, only ahead of the Blades on goal difference and with just a two-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will be presented with a quick chance to bounce back through Wednesday night’s visit of Millwall, ahead of which Leeds have received massive backing from the bookmakers.

Despite having lost to Millwall twice this season in league and cup, Farke’s Whites are very strong odds on favourites in being no bigger than 3-10 but as short as 1-5 with some firms.

Alex Neil’s Lions are massive 12-1 shots to win at Elland Road and even the draw is as big as 22-5.

The bookmakers, though, fully expect Leeds to need a victory in order to reclaim top spot after fresh big boosts for Sheffield United and Burnley.

The Blades and Clarets both play this evening and the bookies expect both teams to leapfrog Leeds despite the high ranking of their respective opponents.

Burnley start first in a 7.45pm kick-off at home to sixth-placed West Brom for which Scott Parker’s Clarets are odds-on favourites in being no bigger than 19-20. Tony Mowbray’s Baggies have been priced up as 7-2 shots with 23-10 on offer about the draw.

Sheffield United then kick-off 15 minutes later against seventh-placed Bristol City at Bramall Lane.

The Robins are just two points off the play-off places but the bookies expect another win for the Blades who are only slightly bigger odds than Burnley are against the Baggies.

Wilder’s men are odds against with most firms but no bigger than 21-20. Bristol City are 3-1 shots whilst the draw is available at 12-5.

If the bookmakers are correct, Leeds will drop to third in being three points behind the new table-topping Blades and one point behind second-placed Burnley but with a better goal difference than both sides.

Farke’s Whites would then need victory against Millwall to maintain the current status quo but are firmly expected to get it.