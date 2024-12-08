Leeds United’s promotion rivals Sheffield United have been involved in a double twist.

A double twist involving Leeds United’s key promotion rivals Sheffield United has led to the Whites’ promotion bid being boosted.

Leeds began the weekend third in the Championship table and three points behind the table-topping Blades but Daniel Farke’s side reclaimed top spot with Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to Derby County.

The Whites were provided with the opening to move top as second-placed Burnley were held to a 1-1 draw by Middlesbrough in Friday night’s contest at Turf Moor.

Victory for Leeds against the Rams put Farke’s side above Sheffield United on goal difference and one point above Burnley but having played one game more than the Blades.

Chris Wilder’s side were then last to play this weekend in a Sunday afternoon 3pm kick-off at West Brom which ended in a 2-2 draw after a double twist.

The Blades appeared on course for a defeat after Torbjorn Heggem fired the hosts in front with 24 minutes on the clock yet just 13 minutes later the visitors were ahead.

Callum O’Hare levelled in the 35th minute before Tyrese Campbell swept home just two minutes later to put the Blades on course for all three points in being 2-1 up.

Draw specialists West Brom, though, served up another twist by equalising in the 62nd minute through Tom Fellows as the contest ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

The result has still knocked Leeds down to second place but the Whites end the weekend closer to the Blades than they were in another boost for Farke’s side.

Sheffield United now lead the way by just a point, Leeds second and themselves just one point ahead of third-placed Burnley. The Clarets themselves are just one point ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland.

There is then a five-point gap back to fifth-placed Middlesbrough and sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers but Rovers have a game in hand. Leeds host Boro at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

Sunday’s draw has left West Brom in eighth place, two points off the play-off places and a point behind seventh-placed Watford.