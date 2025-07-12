An incoming Leeds player is following his professional footballer father’s steps.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites new boy Gabriel Gudmundsson has checked in at Leeds United armed with stories from an ex-Blackburn Rovers man and already buoyed by an early good sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In doing so, the 26-year-old is following the steps of his ex-pro footballer father Niklas who left Halmstads to join Blackburn Rovers in March 1996 when both Rovers and Leeds were Premier League sides.

Therein, Gudmundsson says he already has an early connection with the club, arriving at Elland Road armed with words about the English game from his dad and encouraged by an early good Whites sign whilst on holiday in Crete.

"I was growing up watching the Premier League and obviously my father played there as well so there's a bit of connection there already,” said Gudmundsson to LUTV.

“It felt like a good sign”

Asked if his dad had shared stories about the game on English shores, Gudmundsson said: “Yeah, I have been told and I also know the Premier League is quite common with what they are doing and playing the sort of play style that are they are doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's an amazing league, it's a big competitive league, the strongest league in the world I think in my opinion.

“I have a good story actually. When I heard about Leeds' interest, me and my girlfriend were at the hotel in Crete, relaxing after the season and I saw some people wearing the Leeds shirts. It felt like a good sign,"