Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu is to star in a special episode of Car S.O.S on National Geographic after surprising a courageous lifelong Whites fan.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 13th season, Car S.O.S showcases extraordinary automotive restorations and personal stories. Each episode follows Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend as they take on the challenge of restoring cherished cars for deserving owners who, due to health struggles or financial hardships, have been unable to complete the work themselves – nominated by friends and family eager to see their dreams realised.

This episode, which airs on April 3 at 8pm, features 21-year-old Leeds supporter Jake Charlesworth who was diagnosed 11 years ago with a rare autoimmune condition. Kawasaki disease affects only eight in every 100,000 children and can lead to serious heart conditions. In Jake's case, having to take blood thinners ruled out involvement in contact sports, so his dad Marc bought a Ford Escort XR3i to give them a project to work on together. The pair restored the car steadily in their family garage before being hit by a number of setbacks, including the heart attack Jake sustained at 20 due to a blood clot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Marc was determined to finish the restoration for his son's 21st birthday, the task proved too big to complete alone and Car S.O.S stepped into the breach. Shaw, Townshend and a team of mechanics and bodyworkers restored the car to its former glory and set up a big reveal at Leeds United's Thorp Arch training ground.

Though Jake believed he was heading to his beloved club's training facility for a behind the scenes tour as a birthday present, he was unknowingly filmed for the show and duly left speechless when his fully restored Escort was revealed by family, friends and Wales international Ampadu.

"My biggest thing was trying not to spoil the big moment for him, but I don’t think he had a clue," said the Whites captain. "That made it even more special when he turned around and saw the car."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Car S.O.S host Tim Shaw called it an unforgettable experience: "There are moments in life you never forget, and this was one of them. A huge thank you to Leeds United for making Jake’s dream come true – and to Ethan Ampadu, you absolute legend, for making his day. I hope this is a memory Jake will treasure forever."

The episode was filmed in Leeds and at the Car S.O.S workshop near Birmingham and senior editor Steve Bonser paid tribute to the Whites for playing their part. He said: "Car S.O.S. isn’t just about restoring cars – it’s about the people and their stories. This Escort was a father-son project that meant everything to them. Having Leeds United and Ethan Ampadu involved in the reveal made it even more special, and we’re so grateful for their support."