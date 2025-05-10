Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s fans have had their say on their team’s promotion as champions and the Premier League challenge.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are going up to the Premier League as champions following a stellar season -- but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say in their 2024-25 season review including two ‘calm’ Daniel Farke declarations, a list of ‘vital’ players to keep and the positions now needed for the club’s top flight return.

DAVID WATKINS

With the benefit of hindsight, this was a most un-Leeds-like, straightforward season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, week by week, most of us suffered the stress of wondering if it would all go wrong, but really, it never did.

We expected a slump at some point, but our worst spell, coming in March, saw just one defeat, four draws and one win; hardly a car crash.

The reason why we all felt it was a disaster was simply because, at that stage, it looked like our two automatic promotion rivals were unbeatable.

Even during that period, Daniel Farke told us he was confident we’d be in the Premier League next season although, looking back, he didn’t actually say we’d go up automatically!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end, it was Sheffield United that ran into a brick wall, and their four defeats in five games during April was the defining period of the season.

Now our thoughts turn to the Prem, the key question being: “What do we need to stay in it!”.

Good as we’ve been this season, my guess is we’ll need significant investment.

Which current players might be good enough? I’d list Junior Firpo, Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Dan James and Manor Solomon as vital to hang onto, with Dan just getting my vote as player of the season.

Player of season: Dan James.

“It does get to a point when you wonder...”

KEITH INGHAM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can you sum up this fantastic season in a few paragraphs?

I’ll have to start by looking back on play-off final despair back in May ’24 – walking home disappointed, hurt and angry at another Wembley defeat.

I’d done 50 plus years supporting the team and it does get to a point when you wonder if it’s worth the money or the pain you feel in defeats.

I needed a reset so did the players, coming back in August with one aim – promotion!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up was Portsmouth. The returning Brenden Aaronson grabbed an equaliser late in injury time and should have given Leeds the victory a minute later. Football was back and so was my passion for the club.

Leeds beat Sheffield Wednesday away and Hull City at home but lost to Burnley in September. They went unbeaten until November and in the new year dramatically beat Sunderland before another comeback 3-1 win at Sheffield United.

After a slight blip, four straight wins over Middlesbrough, Preston, Oxford and Stoke saw Leeds back top and the Blades defeat at Burnley would see United promoted.

You have to commend Daniel Farke, the players and his back-room staff for turning Wembley heartbreak into promotion glory.

Player of the season: Joe Rodon.

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

MIKE GILL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2024-25 didn’t get off to the best start with the loss of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, and Georginio Rutter in the close season.

The first match at home against promoted Portsmouth was a very strange 3-3 draw and was unlike any game to be played later in the season.

The misery was heaped on with another poor Carabao Cup performance against Middlesbrough with a 3-0 defeat.

Back-to-back wins followed the goalless draw at Swansea before Burnley came to Elland Road and inflicted the Whites’ only Championship home defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very impressive run followed right up to the end of the year, spoiled only by narrow away defeats at Millwall and Preston.

In 2025, the Whites only suffered one further defeat in March at Portsmouth.

This type of performance would normally produce runaway champions, but Burnley and Sheffield United pushed the Whites all the way until the Blades lost their sharpness towards the end.

Throughout all the pandemonium that surrounded him, Daniel Farke remained calm and passed his confident but humble attitude to the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He didn't shirk the difficult decision to drop Illan Meslier and did this without hype or fuss.

Player of the season: Dan James.

CALMING INFLUENCE: Leeds United boss Daniel Farke. | Steven Paston/PA Wire

NEIL GREWER

Promotion was achieved despite the season starting with disappointment and adversity when Georginio Rutter left unexpectedly.

Results improved as the team took shape.

The potential derailing of performances due to injuries to the midfield pairing of Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev did not materialise as Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell formed an effective partnership, and emergency signing Josuha Guillavogui merely warmed the bench.

Illan Meslier caused consternation among supporters with three horrendous performances in which Leeds turned victories into draws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pascal Struijk suffered a season-ending injury but fortunately 'Captain Fantastic' Ampadu returned from injury to cover.

Leeds suffered just four defeats before promotion, each 1-0 and each could have been avoided.

Throughout the season Daniel Farke remained calm and dealt with situations as they occurred and must be congratulated on doing a fantastic job.

The small squad was well managed and clearly together.

New signings are now required. For me, we require a keeper/left-back/centre-mid/winger (Solomon)/no10/centre forward.

Player of season: Joe Rodon (outstanding).

“It won’t be us, not this time...”

ANDY RHODES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the heartbreak of last season, it’s hard to imagine a better few weeks than we experienced in April.

From the Preston North End victory and news of Sheffield United’s dropped points at Plymouth Argyle to achieving promotion and the celebrations that followed, it’s a far cry from the scenes at full time at Wembley last May.

From the close of the summer transfer window back in August, the squad has felt like a proper unit.

The recruitment has also been excellent, from Ao Tanaka to Jayden Bogle, Manor Solomon to Joe Rodon, each one has played a key role in achieving promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Ampadu fulfilled the captain’s role in excellent fashion and the players have responded in turn.

While for some time this season felt like a repeat of the last one with four teams in the hunt for the two priceless automatic promotion places, it ultimately boiled down to three, which very quickly became two, after the Blades’ poor end to the campaign.

Now promotion is done and dusted we can put our feet up and watch the play-offs from afar knowing that it won’t be us, not this time.

Player of the season: Jayden Bogle.