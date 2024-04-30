The Whites, whose Under 18s will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Friday May 10, were given an initial allocation of 5,032 which was quickly snaffled by supporters. More than 3,000 sold inside the first two hours with members and season ticket holders exercising their right to secure tickets.

Now Leeds have been given a further allocation of 1,484 tickets, ahead of general sale opening up at 1pm on Tuesday April 30, meaning Rob Etherington’s side could be backed on the day by around 6,500 Whites fans.

Leeds beat Millwall 4-3 at Elland Road to reach the final, having previously overcome Norwich City, Brighton and Hove Albion, Sheffield United and Liverpool. Marley Wilson and Rhys Chadwick-Chaplin have both found the net three times during the run to the Etihad, where Leeds will face a Manchester City side who beat Bristol City in their semi-final. Leeds’ semi-final line-up included Charlie Crew, who has recently been bumped up to the first team squad and sat on the bench for Championship games, and Alfie Cresswell, brother of senior team defender Charlie. The FA have confirmed that the game will be streamed live on The FA Player, Emirates FA Cup X account, YouTube and TikTok channels. Dean Whitestone has been appointed referee with Bhupinder Singh Gill and Paul Hodskinson as his assistants. Richie Watkins is fourth official.