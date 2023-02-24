Leeds United fans have been told what they can expect from Javi Gracia when he is finally cleared to take over.

The Whites appointed the former Watford and Valencia boss earlier this week, more than two weeks after sacking Jesse Marsch. But the Spaniard is still waiting to take over officially, unable to start work until his work permit his approved, something that has not happened yet.

Gracia requires some special measures to get clearance, and it’s looking increasingly likely that he will not be in charge for this weekend’s clash with Southampton. That game is a relegation six-pointer, with the two sides separated by just a point, while both are currently sitting inside the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, Graham Smyth has been speaking about what Leeds fans can expect from Gracia when he is eventually appointed. He said on The Inside Elland Road Podcast: “It would be nice to get a chance to hear from him prior to the game if he is going to be in charge. I think that will happen if they get the work permit through.

“It would be nice to know what kind of formation he is thinking of, if he will divulge, because he has often gone with a front two in a 3-5-2 or a 4-4-2, so that would mean Bamford and Rutter, you would think? Unless he has seen something in one of the wide players, or Aaronson, who could play as a second striker.

“With Rodrigo out, that is. It’s quite nice that he finally gets to manage Rodrigo having been sad about missing out at Valencia. I’ll be quite fascinated to see what he goes with in terms of style. We know that he has tucked his wingers inside and plays quite narrow, pressed from the front. We know he has been keen to be defensively solid, have a compact base and force teams out wide. There are shades of Jesse Marsch in there somewhere, in terms of the narrowness.

“So, let’s wait and see whether or not we get our first true sight of Javi Gracia on Saturday, but I think the board would be delighted if he was in place. Otherwise, you have a less than ideal scenario. You have Michael Skubala on the touchline again, and I think we don’t need to over-egg it, but everyone knows how tense it is, at the moment. Elland Road has the potential to turn, but it only really turns if things go badly.