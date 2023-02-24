Leeds United v Southampton: Whites pre-match press conference live and Javi Gracia guessing game
Leeds United face an enormous Premier League relegation-battle six pointer at home to Southampton tomorrow and the club are holding their pre-match press conference this lunchtime.
Just one point separates second-bottom Leeds and bottom-of-the-table Southampton ahead of Saturday’s 3pm showdown at Elland Road. The Whites failed to muster a single shot on target in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Everton and the Elland Road club then announced on Tuesday that former Watford boss Javi Gracia had agreed terms to become United’s new head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit.
But Leeds and Gracia are still awaiting the necessary work permissions which is leading to question marks about who will call the shots from the sidelines for the relegation-battle six pointer against the Saints. Under-21s boss Michael Skubala has overseen United’s last three games following the sacking of Jesse Marsch.
Leeds are holding their pre-match press conference for the Saints clash at 12.45pm at Thorp Arch and we will bring you all the news here. It remains to be seen who takes the questions in the Whites hotseat.
Leeds United v Southampton pre-match press conference live
BREAKING NEWS: Gracia gets his work permit - and new backroom team announced including Skubala promotion
A statement from Leeds United: “Leeds United are delighted to announce Javi Gracia’s visa has been confirmed. Following this, we are pleased to unveil a number of new additions to the existing backroom staff at Thorp Arch.
“Zigor Aranalde joins as an assistant coach, having served under Gracia in spells at Watford, Valencia and Al Sadd. Aranalde enjoyed a long playing career as a full-back in Spain with Eibar, Sevilla and Albacete, then in England with Walsall, Sheffield Wednesday and Carlisle United.
“Mikel Antia also arrives at the club as an assistant coach, having played alongside Gracia at Real Sociedad. The former centre-back, also enjoyed stints at Valladolid, Elche and Braga before moving into coaching and also has experience in England with Newcastle United.
“Juan Jose Solla is the final new recruit to the backroom staff, having worked alongside Gracia throughout his managerial career. Most recently working at French Ligue 1 side Marseille, he joins the Whites as fitness coach.
“Michael Skubala, who oversaw our two games against Manchester United and the match against Everton, will also remain in the first team setup. Paco Gallardo will now take charge of the Under-21s side, replacing Skubala at the helm.”
12.45pm pre-match press conference for the Saints clash, but it remains to be seen who takes the questions. Either way, all the news to follow here. Gracia work permit top of the bill by a distance.