Leeds United fans struggle to find positives as the Whites trail to Brighton and Hove Albion

@Gifslufc: We're ace at making average teams looks awesome.

@Hatedbymorons: What is this? Bouncing the ball off each other like amateurs! Can’t watch.

@Leetomma: Defensively, we are worse than when Bielsa was in charge, who set the bar pretty low.

@JBriley90: We haven't had a player sent off. Silver linings and all that.

@Willinsing: It’s official: Marsch is clueless.

@SeanIreland123: Depressing.

Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring the opener for Brighton and Hove Albion against Leeds United at Elland Road. Pic: George Wood.

@JackForster92: If Brighton were good, they could just walk through the centre. Defence is nowhere to be seen.

@LeedsCarajo1: Playing this narrow is ruining our attacking play.

@Syzematters: A team this bad just can't stay in the Premier League.

@_Mattf7: Has anyone worked out our game plan yet?

Leandro Trossard challenges Robin Koch. Pic: George Wood.

@DaveKWilliams: This defending is disgusting. Not even Sunday League level.

@Barnzy_R99: Leeds should be about 6-0 down, this is really embarrassing.

@8ADC: Do these Leeds United players know they’re in a relegation battle? Doesn’t look like it one bit.

@Felix633: Need some luck, and leadership.