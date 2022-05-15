Leeds United fans struggle to find positives as the Whites trail to Brighton and Hove Albion

Leeds United trail Brighton and Hove Albion by one goal after Danny Welbeck fired the visitors into the lead at Elland Road. Fans have been reacting on social media:

By Flora Snelson
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 3:05 pm
Updated Sunday, 15th May 2022, 3:09 pm

@Gifslufc: We're ace at making average teams looks awesome.

@Hatedbymorons: What is this? Bouncing the ball off each other like amateurs! Can’t watch.

@Leetomma: Defensively, we are worse than when Bielsa was in charge, who set the bar pretty low.

@JBriley90: We haven't had a player sent off. Silver linings and all that.

@Willinsing: It’s official: Marsch is clueless.

@SeanIreland123: Depressing.

Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring the opener for Brighton and Hove Albion against Leeds United at Elland Road. Pic: George Wood.

@JackForster92: If Brighton were good, they could just walk through the centre. Defence is nowhere to be seen.

@LeedsCarajo1: Playing this narrow is ruining our attacking play.

@Syzematters: A team this bad just can't stay in the Premier League.

@_Mattf7: Has anyone worked out our game plan yet?

Leandro Trossard challenges Robin Koch. Pic: George Wood.

@DaveKWilliams: This defending is disgusting. Not even Sunday League level.

@Barnzy_R99: Leeds should be about 6-0 down, this is really embarrassing.

@8ADC: Do these Leeds United players know they’re in a relegation battle? Doesn’t look like it one bit.

@Felix633: Need some luck, and leadership.

@Yazzer777: Toothless up front.

