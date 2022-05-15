Leeds United fans struggle to find positives as the Whites trail to Brighton and Hove Albion

@Gifslufc: We're ace at making average teams looks awesome.
@Hatedbymorons: What is this? Bouncing the ball off each other like amateurs! Can’t watch.
@Leetomma: Defensively, we are worse than when Bielsa was in charge, who set the bar pretty low.
@JBriley90: We haven't had a player sent off. Silver linings and all that.
@Willinsing: It’s official: Marsch is clueless.
@SeanIreland123: Depressing.
@JackForster92: If Brighton were good, they could just walk through the centre. Defence is nowhere to be seen.
@LeedsCarajo1: Playing this narrow is ruining our attacking play.
@Syzematters: A team this bad just can't stay in the Premier League.
@_Mattf7: Has anyone worked out our game plan yet?
@DaveKWilliams: This defending is disgusting. Not even Sunday League level.
@Barnzy_R99: Leeds should be about 6-0 down, this is really embarrassing.
@8ADC: Do these Leeds United players know they’re in a relegation battle? Doesn’t look like it one bit.
@Felix633: Need some luck, and leadership.
@Yazzer777: Toothless up front.