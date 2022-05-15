Elland Road pays tribute to the Leeds United fans lost during the 2021/2022 season

A sold-out Elland Road held a minute of applause for the United supporters and people associated with the club who have passed away over the last ten months before the Whites kicked off their final home game of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds had the opportunity to jump out of the drop zone with a win or a draw against Graham Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion after their relegation rivals Burnley lost to Tottenham Hotspur in a lunchtime kick-off.

Before referee Mike Dean blew his whistle to start proceedings in LS11, Leeds United honoured the club's loyal fans who had died during the 2021/2022 season by displaying their names, submitted by friends and family, on the stadium's big screen.

