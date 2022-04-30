Leeds United fans react as Manchester City drubbing ends the Whites undefeated Premier League run

@Ian_McKillop: Last 2 games, if not more, we've been running around like headless chickens and when Leeds do get the ball, we misplace the passes, often giving it back. What has happened to our crisp passing and where is Phillips?

@LeedsUtdRyan: This is going to go down to the last game isn't it? which Leeds will need to win.. I still think we will stay up..

@RobinKochProp5: Robin Koch is a revelation back there, he has to start every game at centre back till the end of the season. He's so calm.

@Iamasifr: For every one Raphinha, we have Rodrigo, Harrison and James! Can’t play a simple forward pass! Shocking!

@Matt10Tommo: Missed Cooper in there today with the set pieces. No leader taking control. That’s cost us as we’ve had to stretch the game.

@Flythewhiterose: That was difficult. BUT we did play with some fight. Better than the Palace game. City are just too good unfortunately. Five points clear, and hope it stays that way tomorrow. The atmosphere at Elland Road today was absolutely superb, fantastic to be there. We move on.

Leeds United winger Raphinha looks dejected during the Whites' 4-0 defeat to Manchester City. Pic: Lewis Storey.

@ReehanG28: We actually played half decent against one of the best teams in the world today. Shouldn't have been 4-0 but gives me a bit more hope going forward, just got to match Everton's results now and do our best.

@Jamesblacky87: Any Leeds fan who thinks that was good is crackers. Literally any team from the top 2 divisions can play the way we played tonight. 5 at the back, bodies on the line….that’s what is was.

@No1Jonesy: A 4-0 loss yet pleased with what I saw. Created plenty, finishing not good enough but a lot of positives to take into the next 2 games.

@NigelLUFC: We would have defended better with a fully fit Liam Cooper. I hope he is not out for the rest of the season. We really need to be more composed in the final third

Nathan Ake celebrates scoring his second Premier League goal against Leeds United this season with Jack Grealish. Pic: Michael Regan.

and find our forwards.

@GhostRhubarb: Every Manchester City player is pretty much the best at what they do, and we matched them for long sections of the game. We just lack a bit of linking up around the goal, we don’t know where each other is. We don’t deserve to drop.

@Road_Lowfields: Team tried their hearts out & fans were right alongside. Brilliant.

@Thestixxnew: Spirited performance from Leeds, City showing their class with some clinical final balls/finishing. Firpo doesn't deserve a start next up. We're doomed if he does!