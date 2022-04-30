Elland Road flies regional flag as Leeds United fight Roses derby against Premier League leaders Manchester City

As the relegation battle enters its final phase, Leeds hoped to pick up some much-needed points against Pep Guardiola's side to boost their survival hopes.

Their cushion to the drop zone stood at five points ahead of kick-off after Burnley's comeback victory against Watford had taken the Clarets above United in the table earlier that afternoon, with 18th-placed Everton set to play Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Meanwhile, City's title defence depends on a slender one-point lead and the league leaders travelled to LS11 needing to match the result of Liverpool's afternoon kick-off - a 1-0 win over Newcastle United - in order to keep their hopes of lifting the trophy alive.

In recognition of the historic rivalry between the houses of York and Lancaster, cards in white, yellow and blue were laid out on seats across the East Stand to spell the word 'Yorkshire' on the evening of the match between the Whites and City.

Fans raised the cards as the player came out of the tunnel to contest the match, then later became a problem as the play had to be stopped while the scrunched up cards, thrown by supporters, were cleared from the pitch.

The Elland Road East Stand awaits the arrival of fans before kick-of. Pic: Oli Scarff.