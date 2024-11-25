Daniel Farke’s Whites headed to Sunday’s hosts Swansea City sat fourth in the Championship table but knowing that a victory would propel them up three places into pole position. The chance presented itself after fresh twists involving key rivals Sheffield United and Sunderland who were both held to draws in their Saturday games.

Both sides had looked destined for victories but Chris Wilder’s Blades were pegged back to a 2-2 draw at Coventry City and Sunderland were then undone by a 93rd-minute equaliser at Millwall as their clash at The Den ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Leeds also looked set for a draw after a 90th-minute equaliser from Swansea City’s Florian Bianchini brought a seesaw contest all square at 3-3. Yet Leeds and Willy Gnonto had other ideas, the Italian winger bagging a 91st-minute winner that sealed an amazing 4-3 success and sent Leeds top on goal difference.

After 16 games of the new campaign, Daniel Farke’s Whites are above both second-placed Sunderland and third-placed Sheffield United on goal difference with another two points back to Burnley. The Clarets closed in with Saturday’s 1-0 win at Bristol City.

Yet the weekend’s other big winners were rapidly improving Middlesbrough who romped to a 6-2 success at Oxford United which left them fifth, three points behind Burnley and five behind the top three. It’s all led to a new predicted final table from the bookmakers based on their latest odds and here is a full rundown in reverse order.