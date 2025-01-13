Leeds United fans on Harrogate Town victory, Whites man's claim and transfer call

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s fans have had their say on the weekend’s FA Cup third round victory against Harrogate Town.

Leeds United got past Saturday’s FA Cup visitors Harrogate Town by a single goal - but what did the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the weekend’s 1-0 victory against Simon Weaver’s side including thoughts about a Whites man’s claim and a “common sense” transfer window call.

DAVID WATKINS

After the numerous cup embarrassments we’ve had in recent years, it’s good to get into the fourth round draw without too much drama.

Harrogate belied their lowly league position with a resolute defensive display that kept Leeds at bay until well into the second half and they did worry Leeds once or twice.

Leeds found it hard to create much in the first half and the Sulphurites will feel they had a good shout for an early penalty when Josuha Guilavogui appeared to tangle with Josh March, albeit March did go to ground dramatically!

At the other end, Mateo Joseph struck the woodwork but, other than that, it was a struggle to create much in the first half.

In the second half, Manor Solomon hit a shot that grazed the crossbar and then March tested Karl Darlow who made a fine save low to his right after an incredible ‘charge down’ by James Daly.

Leeds made the breakthrough when Manor Solomon crossed from the left and, for once, the Harrogate back line did look more like a League Two defence as they failed to track little Largie Ramazani who headed home.

Safely through and useful minutes for Guilavogui, Schmidt and Darlow as well as Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani.

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.

NEIL GREWER

Leeds United progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup thanks to a well-placed Largie Ramazani header from a Manor Solomon left-wing cross on 60 minutes.

Harrogate Town had - up until then - proved resolute and well organised in defence with a team committed to a game plan, so often seen at Elland Road, and executed the plan better than some Championship teams have done recently.

Leeds made eight changes for the game most notably giving first starts to Isaac Schmidt and Josuha Guilavogui, and a rare start for Karl Darlow in goal.

Whilst Schmidt looked comfortable on the ball and added to attacking options. His defensive capabilities were not tested. Darlow made a couple of decent saves and looked composed, thus staking a claim to the keeper’s jersey.

Guilavogui was perhaps the biggest surprise, and disappointment, as the Harrogate forward players got the better of him several times and he could have conceded a penalty for a clumsy challenge.

Mateo Joseph struggled to make an impact, although he did hit the post The rest of the team were solid and did enough to ensure victory.

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.

ANDY RHODES

As far as distractions from the league go, this game did the job.

It wasn’t the most comfortable or accomplished performance from a changed Leeds side, but they advanced to the fourth round nevertheless.

In past years, Leeds have been known to fall to lower league opposition, sometimes in rounds earlier than this. However, Daniel Farke isn’t the sort of manager to make wholesale changes and risk losing a game.

Following the game there were mixed reviews for many of the United players. Isaac Schmidt, Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani impressed while fans were left wanting more from Josuha Guilavogui and Mateo Joseph. It was also good to see the returns of Ilia Gruev and Junior Firpo.

After a busy Christmas period, Leeds need as many players available as they can. Wherever awaits in the fourth round, Farke will know that an extended FA Cup run may impact his quest for promotion. However, lifting the trophy at Wembley would be nice, wouldn’t it?

Man of the match: Largie Ramazani.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds ‘stumbled’ over their potential banana skin with a narrow 1-0 over their near-neighbours Harrogate Town.

The win takes them into round four but asked more questions than it gave answers.

Harrogate Town deserve a lot of credit for their display. They battled to the very end. Leeds had plenty of the ball but to be honest only created a couple of opportunities.

The best saw Mateo Joseph burst through the middle of the park only to see his shot bounce off a post.

The real talking point was when Josuha Guilavogui challenged for the ball in the area and Josh March went down in the tackle. Luckily for Leeds the referee didn’t give a penalty.

Leeds went ahead just before the hour, Manor Solomon got round the back of the Town defence to set up Largie Ramazani with an easy header to open the scoring.

To their credit, Harrogate made a fight of it and there were a couple of nervous moments in the Leeds defence.

United have good back-up options, but are they good enough? On this display, I’d say Leeds need additions at number 9 and another option at 10.

Joseph tries hard, but he simply isn’t a forward that you could hang your hat on to score vital goals. Surely common sense says they have to bring in a striker with Bamford injured

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.

MIKE GILL

The Whites progressed to the fourth round after a tough tie against near-neighbours Harrogate Town.

The League Two strugglers put up a real fight against their Championship rivals. They also had their moments, most notably when an uncomfortable-looking Josuha Guilavogui was lucky to get away with a clumsy tackle in the penalty area.

As could be expected, United peppered the Sulphurites’ goal for much of the match, and goalkeeper James Belshaw had the game of his life.

Mateo Joseph was unlucky to hit the post with Belshaw beaten, and Manor Solomon’s shot grazed the crossbar.

It took almost an hour for the Whites to go ahead when Solomon’s defence-splitting cross left Largie Ramazani the simple task of nodding the ball home. Try as they might, the Whites couldn’t add to their lead with Dan James coming closest. Unsurprisingly, the intrepid Belshaw was at hand to thwart the little Welshman.

For United, this was a competent, if uninspiring result as they approach two winnable home games. For Harrogate Town, hopefully, this will be the inspiration to drive them to hold on to their League Two status.

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.