Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds took on Harrogate Town at Elland Road in the FA Cup third round.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United survived some big scares against a plucky Harrogate Town side before booking their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a nervy 1-0 victory in Saturday evening's third round clash at Elland Road.

Whites boss Daniel Farke made eight changes to his side but still went with a strong XI and bench as Leeds met League Two neighbours Town for the first time in a competitive game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke’s men ultimately booked their place in Sunday’s fourth round draw as Manor Solomon set up Largie Ramazani to score the only goal of the game midway through the second half but progress was far from easy in front of 35,584 fans at Elland Road.

Leeds immediately dominated possession but the Whites appeared to get very lucky in the 13th minute as Town were denied what looked like a penalty.

Playing as a centre-back, Josuha Guilavogui had already been troubled on the break by Town striker Josh March who then got in behind the Whites man and into the left side of the box.

Guilavogui had his hands on March's back as he raced away from him and the Town player then tumbled to the ground but referee James Bell waved play on despite March's appeals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds were soon back attacking but without creating any golden opportunities, Town surviving several corners and crosses into the box and keeper James Belshaw solid in between the sticks.

Leeds, though, were denied by the frame of the goal two minutes before the interval as a low shot from Mateo Joseph squeezed past keeper Belshaw but bounced back off the left hand post.

Daniel Farke's Whites immediately dominated possession again upon the second half restart but Town threatened in the 51st minute with a three on three counter.

Dean Cornelius was played in down the right of the Leeds box but Pascal Struijk flew in to get a touch on his shot and Darlow was able to save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was another narrow escape but Town were then saved by the frame of the goal for a second time as Sam Byram teed up Manor Solomon whose shot looking for the top right corner skimmed the bar before flying into the Kop.

Town, though, again went close moments later after brilliant pressing from Levi Sutton on Ethan Ampadu created a shooting chance for March who was thwarted by a flying Karl Darlow save.

It proved another big moment as three minutes later Leeds were in front in simple fashion, Solomon skinning Cornelius down the left and sending in a perfect cross to set up Largie Ramazani who could not miss with a free header a few yards out.

Leeds then quickly pressed for a second but Town continued to carry a threat and a big block from Isaac Schmidt kept out a Toby Sims shot from a tight angle from a free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 13 minutes left, Junior Firpo made his return from injury lay-off in replacing Sam Byram as the brightest spark Solomon also made way for Dan James.

But Town yet again threatened in the 80th minute as March again got in behind Guilavogui only to be thwarted by brave goalkeeping by Darlow who flew at his feet to save, James Daly getting his attempt to net from range on the rebound all wrong as Leeds survived.

United's lead remained a very delicate one although the Whites continued to press for a second, Joseph firing narrowly over and James denied by a good save from a tight angle by Belshaw after Joseph played him in on the counter.

Joseph then fired another shot over the bar, after which another Whites player returned from injury as Ilia Gruev replaced Gnonto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town were then given four minutes of added time to find an equaliser and stoppage time looked set to pass without alarm.

Yet Simon Weaver’s side were given one last chance from a 94th-minute free-kick for which keeper Belshaw was sent up yet Leeds cleared, Belshaw left stranded but Farke’s Whites unable to net on the counter.

Leeds United v Harrogate Town: Darlow, Byram (Firpo 77), Struijk (Rodon 65), Ampadu, Schmidt, Rothwell (Tanaka 65), Guilavogui, Gnonto (Gruev 90), Ramazani, Solomon (James 77), Joseph. Subs not used: Meslier, Bogle, Wober, Aaronson.

Attendance: 35,584.