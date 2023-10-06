Leeds United will quickly return to action at Elland Road tomorrow at home to Bristol City and the club’s fans are in agreement about a Whites must.

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say about the weekend’s hosting of the Robins, a rate warning and a big concern on the back of Wednesday night’s 1-0 win at home to Queens Park Rangers.

MIKE GREWER

Following a decent team performance last time out against QPR – without ever reaching the highs previously reached – Leeds United sit back in the top six – but I feel they will need a higher level performance than on Wednesday to take all three points tomorrow at home to Bristol City.

'TALKING POINT': Leeds United's Joel Piroe, left, pictured being substituted for Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford during Wednesday night's 1-0 victory against Championship visitors Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

It is three points we need and are capable of attaining. The biggest concern for me is at No 10 – Joel Piroe is either brilliant or anonymous. But we have options and Daniel Farke’s job is to evaluate and decide on the best one both before and during the game.

I expect another tight game but Leeds should have enough quality to carve out and take several opportunities whilst keeping it tight at the back. I forecast an unchanged side except possibly for a rotation of Archie Gray, but again I anticipate four or five substitutions to freshen up the team and hopefully rest players.

I would love to be 3-0 up after 60 minutes so we can see Ilia Gruev in action along with Joe Gelhardt (replacing Piroe after scoring a brace!).

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Bristol City 1.

ANDY RHODES

After a disappointing result at Southampton, Leeds kicked off another crucial week with a big win on Wednesday. Of course, if the Whites are to challenge for promotion this season, you would hope they could overcome sides like QPR but, in the second half, United made it look tougher than it needed to be.

For the most part, United looked creative and capable of opening the visitors up, but the change from a dominant first half to a passive second half will have put the fear in some supporters.

One of the biggest talking points was the positioning of Joel Piroe in the Leeds formation. Although Daniel Farke is persisting with playing the Dutchman in the number 10 role, he struggled to impact the game again in midweek.

Despite some injuries, Leeds still have an embarrassment of riches in attacking positions with Jaidon Anthony, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville all shining again. Six points was highlighted as being essential from these two back-to-back home games. Following a victory in the first, United will be expectant against Bristol City tomorrow.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Bristol City 1.

DAVID WATKINS

A win is a win as they say, but the performance against QPR didn’t really inspire me to think we have recaptured the form that saw off Millwall and Watford convincingly. QPR were yet another poor side and I’m expecting Bristol City to look somewhat similar.

Expect therefore another close-fought match where we dominate but struggle to make that count. The importance of three points is clear looking at the Championship table; it is very congested with only two points covering 10 teams from fifth to 14th; we really could do with hanging onto the coattails of the top four.

Bristol are right in amongst that group of 10, a point worse off than Leeds and they had a valuable, if unconvincing win at lowly Rotherham this week. Bristol have had a mixed bag of results but, in fairness, they have played mostly top-half sides including Leicester City where they only lost 1-0, and good-looking draws against Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion.

Nigel Pearson is a wily old manager too and is sure to have his side set up properly to face our particular type of challenge. If we are at our best we will win, but will we be?

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Bristol City 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds United put three more points on the board against Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday, now they need to build on that against Bristol City at Elland Road tomorrow. Victory against the Robins will help us keep pace with runaway Championship leaders Leicester City.

The Whites need to up their points per game total. They have currently picked up four wins from their 10 games which won’t get them near the top two places. The best it would offer is a play-off place.

It’s the third game in the week so boss Daniel Farke may well restore to the line-up any he rested on Wednesday. Somewhere along the line he needs to pick a starting XI and stick with it.

Hopefully, he knows his best team, or should do by now barring injuries and suspensions. If you’ve got any intentions to challenge for the top six, games against opposition like QPR and Bristol City have to be won and I’m expecting them to make it two wins from two at Elland Road tomorrow.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Bristol City 0.

MIKE GILL

After playing out a competent but slightly disappointing win against Queens Park Rangers, Leeds face Bristol City who should be a tougher challenge than the toothless West London outfit. Admittedly the Whites looked more balanced against QPR with Archie Gray adding creativity to complement his rock solid central partner Ethan Ampadu.

Patrick Bamford put in a lively cameo and Crysencio Summerville took his goal well but a bit more sharpness will be required tomorrow.

The crowd was strangely subdued and only came awake when Asmir Begovic protested his innocence before being dismissed after allegedly denying Bramford a goalscoring opportunity.

Nigel Pearson is an old hand at squeezing results out from Championship fixtures with a slightly better performance away from home. The calm, quiet confidence of Daniel Farke should help the Whites to achieve another three points at Elland Road. There's definitely something in there waiting to be unleashed. Let's see it tomorrow.