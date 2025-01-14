Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have outlined their stance on the striker’s January exit.

A huge number of Leeds United fans have offered their thoughts on the future of Patrick Bamford following recent reports of interest in the striker.

Bamford emerged as a target for Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers over the weekend, with their manager John Eustace since confirming the Leeds man is on a ‘long list’ of targets. Ewood Park chiefs are in the market for a No.9 and want to add Championship experience with one eye on a play-off push, something the one-cap England international has in spades with over 200 second-tier appearances.

Having played a central role in Leeds’ 2019/20 Championship title-winning campaign before going on to score 17 Premier League goals in one season under Marcelo Bielsa, Bamford has achieved more at Elland Road than many others in recent memory. But injuries have been a constant issue and he is yet to start a Championship game this season, having fallen behind Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph in the pecking order.

Leeds’ Bamford stance

The YEP understands Leeds are not expecting to lose Bamford this month as club chiefs expect a quiet month, with loan exits for Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Crew - to Hull City and Doncaster Rovers respectively - the only deals in the pipeline. But reports of interest in the experienced striker have sparked debate among supporters.

@LeedsWoody1919 wrote: “This isn’t a dig at him but it’s definitely time to move him on. Hope it happens tbh. If it does, then I’m confident we’re looking. No way we allow Joffy and Bamford to go without bringing someone in. We’re a Piroe injury away from not having a natural goal scorer.”

@jonb4g wrote: “If Bamford and Gelhardt are going then we definitely need at least one in.”

@BenLufcCawley wrote: “Hear me out. A fit and confident Bamford is a really good striker. Trouble is he is rarely both at the same time. He needs a move to build some momentum up, and then likely a permanent move in the summer.”

@Buzz510Bury wrote: “I think a lot of his problem is his age and regular game time. He doesn't get enough to build up his fitness levels so his body is always in limp mode.”

@WhiteKnightLUFC wrote: “Let him go. Best for everyone involved. He needs games and a change of scenery would probably do him good.”

@JamesGP24 wrote: “Bamford has been amazing for this club. However, unfortunately for all involved, it’s time for him to leave. It simply makes no sense to pay very high wages for a player who never plays.”

Leeds transfer latest

There is a big gap between holding an interest in someone and pressing on to sign them, and so a January exit for Bamford remains unlikely. Leeds have long maintained they expect a quiet month and speculation surrounding their striker was met with a similar sentiment.

With Joel Piroe managing a slight injury - Daniel Farke hopes to have him available for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday this weekend - and Gelhardt on his way to Hull on loan, Leeds had only Mateo Joseph ready to play against Harrogate Town. Bamford is expected to be out for around three weeks with a hamstring injury but club chiefs expect him to turn out in the white shirt again once this month is up.

Farke has regularly talked up his third-choice striker this season but Bamford is yet to start a Championship game, whether fit or not. It was around this time last season the 31-year-old burst into form but Leeds will have to wait a little longer for any chance of a repeat.