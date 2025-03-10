Leeds United fans notice 4 key issues v Portsmouth and 16 pictures of crucial moments as Millwall demand made

Published 10th Mar 2025, 20:00 BST

Leeds United fell to their first defeat since November on Sunday and fans have spotted several issues.

High-flying Leeds United came crashing back down to earth on Sunday following their 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth. Colby Bishop’s 61st-minute effort secured a deserved win for the home side, who bettered a lacklustre Whites outfit in virtually every department.

Leeds remain top of the Championship but have seen what was a five-point gap cut to goal difference alone in the space of two games, having only recently beaten second-placed Sheffield United in their own backyard. And as would be expected, fans had plenty to say on the disappointing performance.

From a controversial penalty decision to debate over Daniel Farke’s team selection, supporters posted a wide variety of points on social media following the defeat. And the YEP has picked out a few key points below.

"It was clear they nullified our attack in the first 20 mins. No change and when we did change, it was completely ineffective. Aaronson and Solomon are being doubled up on / found out. Same story, different season."

"It was clear they nullified our attack in the first 20 mins. No change and when we did change, it was completely ineffective. Aaronson and Solomon are being doubled up on / found out. Same story, different season." | Getty Images

"Drop Gruev and Aaronson v Millwall oh and start Gnonto or Ramazani."

"Drop Gruev and Aaronson v Millwall oh and start Gnonto or Ramazani." | Getty Images

"We lost the battle against a really poor Portsmouth team. Sometimes, this team just freezes. Worrying times with 2 tough games coming."

"We lost the battle against a really poor Portsmouth team. Sometimes, this team just freezes. Worrying times with 2 tough games coming." | Getty Images

"Very, very poor across the park today. One of those performances that knocks the confidence out of you. Still top and still 10 games to go, but can't afford many performances like that. Fair play to Portsmouth, they looked like they wanted it more from minute 1 to minute 95."

"Very, very poor across the park today. One of those performances that knocks the confidence out of you. Still top and still 10 games to go, but can't afford many performances like that. Fair play to Portsmouth, they looked like they wanted it more from minute 1 to minute 95." | Getty Images

"Bitterly disappointing result We had enough clear cut chances to win that game Massive game now Wednesday night against Millwall."

"Bitterly disappointing result We had enough clear cut chances to win that game Massive game now Wednesday night against Millwall." | Getty Images

"They did seem up for it more than us tbf and didn't play like a 17th placed team. We lost out on so many 1 v 1's. We were poor."

"They did seem up for it more than us tbf and didn't play like a 17th placed team. We lost out on so many 1 v 1's. We were poor." | Getty Images

