11 things most Leeds United fans will have definitely done

By Huzaifah Khan

Sports writer

Published 31st Oct 2025, 17:00 GMT

Leeds United are enjoying their classic matchday routines as they soak up the atmosphere on their return to the Premier League.

All Leeds United fans must be pretty pleased with their side’s form on their return to the top-flight as they look to avoid bouncing straight back down to the Championship.

One of the reasons for the Whites’ success so far this season has been their record at Elland Road, where the Leeds faithful make it so hard for visiting opposition.

Out of their two wins so far this season, two have been in front of their home fans and this bodes well for the rest of the season because if Daniel Farke and the players can continue to make their historic ground a tough place to come, then they’ll have a really good chance of surviving.

There have been some buoyant atmospheres, none more so than the two wins in front of the Sky camera and under the lights at Elland Road, which were always destined to create a buoyant atmosphere.

And as fans get used to Premier League football early in the season, they will be getting back into their matchday routines.

Here are some of the things all Leeds fans will have experienced on their regular trips to their sacred ground.

1. Graveley’s

2. The Old Peacock

3. Walk under the Lowfields Road underpass

4. Get a photo with Billy

5. Visit a loved one

6. Baulk at player cars

