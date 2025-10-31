11 things most Leeds United fans will have definitely done

All Leeds United fans must be pretty pleased with their side’s form on their return to the top-flight as they look to avoid bouncing straight back down to the Championship.

One of the reasons for the Whites’ success so far this season has been their record at Elland Road, where the Leeds faithful make it so hard for visiting opposition.

Out of their two wins so far this season, two have been in front of their home fans and this bodes well for the rest of the season because if Daniel Farke and the players can continue to make their historic ground a tough place to come, then they’ll have a really good chance of surviving.

There have been some buoyant atmospheres, none more so than the two wins in front of the Sky camera and under the lights at Elland Road, which were always destined to create a buoyant atmosphere.

And as fans get used to Premier League football early in the season, they will be getting back into their matchday routines.

Here are some of the things all Leeds fans will have experienced on their regular trips to their sacred ground.

1 . Graveley’s Need something to soak up a beer or settle pre-match nerves? It’s got to be Graveley’s. | Google Streetview Photo Sales

2 . The Old Peacock Situated opposite Elland Road, a pre-match pint at The Old Peacock is a must do. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo Sales

3 . Walk under the Lowfields Road underpass It may just look like an underpass to some, but for Leeds United fans the walk to Elland Road raises hair on the neck ahead of kick off. | Google Streetview Photo Sales

4 . Get a photo with Billy Often covered in scarves, every Leeds an has snapped a photo with Billy Bremner at some time. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire Photo Sales

5 . Visit a loved one The Bremner statue is also home to hundreds of tributes to family members, which some fans pay tribute to every home game. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo Sales