Leeds United fans make tongue-in-cheek request of new signing Marc Roca amid comparisons to former Elland Road hero

@LeedsEverywhere: Did he bring our European cup back?

@BadgeSmiley: Should have brought that champions of Europe star from Munich with you and put it in our trophy cabinet.

@C_Lufc2312: Did he bring us back our European cup too?

@MOTweets1919: Left the 1975 runners up to join the true European cup champions. Nice one lad.

@UnitedLeeds_1: Never thought we'd ever be doing business with Barca & Bayern, amazing isn't it.

@Bushnutbrog: I hope he turns into our new Pablo.

Marc Roca lifts the Bundesliga trophy with his Bayern Munich teammates in May 2021. Pic: Alexander Hassenstein.

@Jack_GGLU: He’s giving Pablo vibes.

@Mskelly1990: Chant for 22/23 to the tune of Macarena... Ehhhhh Marc Roca!

@Philjh1975: Building for the future with these signings. Good strategy and all good players. Sad to see the old guard gradually replaced but it is what it is.

@AnotherLeedsFan: Superb, not gonna make out I know a thing about him but I trust those who do. Great to see a strong start to a window for a change.

Leeds United's new capture has reminded some fans of former Whites midfielder Pablo Hernandez. Pic: Lynne Cameron.

@Tobtipp: Staying up becoming sweeter by the day....

@22Yorkshire: Happy days! Keep ‘em coming in with none going please! Squad depth is key to survival next season!!

@Douthwaite69: £10m, this could be an outstanding bit of business.

@Danoxon4: Oh what a sight for sore eyes.

Marc Roca will officially join Leeds United when his deal goes through on July 1. Pic: LUFC.

@L33ds_Un1t3d: Keep them coming.

@JakeBournemouth: He will be vital, especially if Kalvin Phillips goes.

@JUnderwood_19: If he contributes to us finishing 12th or above this coming season, I’ll get the trim.

@Jaystevo86: Looking forward to seeing him in the white shirt. We didn't have a great season and that may have put some players off, but it's great to see this guy backs himself, wants more minutes on the pitch and is willing to come here and prove himself.

@TuckerLUFC: Buzzing with this signing me.

@JWatk92: A footballer, who plays in the middle, I could cry.

@Ailsawrote1: Next season can’t come quick enough.