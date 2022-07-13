Leeds United fans love the Whites' new home strip - but all voice the same complaint

@AshLaurenn_: It’s the little details for me. Stunning.
@Tinyfield33: It's the best kit since yellow Kappa.
@GazFax: Best one we've had from adidas yet.
@Jonomount: One of the nicest kits.
@Jvarleymedia: Love it!
@JulianStrensud: This has to be the best kit since we got back to the Premier League.
@Winkiewinx: Maybe a bold statement but this goes into my top 5 favourite #LUFC home shirts. Superb work!
@JimmJamm83: Love it, love it, love it. Now just take my money.
@Handfulofoli: Kit of the year. Love it. Yellow white and blue.
@Backpackeneur: Best looking kit since promotion?
@Nathan_Clark8: DUB.
@Tom_Mcgee99: Beaut.
@AllLoveLeeds: LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!
@Clasch80: Can't stop looking at this - beautiful!
@Chrisbailey517: Smart, little bit retro. No messing around with colours. I like it.
@JoolsM71: I like it. It’s taking me back to the late 70’s early 80’s for some reason.
@JJAlton10: Smashed it.
@Lufcstl: Like it! Small changes but overall very clean.
@Uncle_Yak: Does it look exactly like the ‘21 kit? Yes. Am I still going to purchase it when on sale? Absolutely.
@ChrisDuhamelsy: It’s beautiful.
@pitbull1919: Kit is bang on, what's the point of being available late August though? It's amateur hour not being ready for start of season.
@_Robboparker: Can't even wear the new kit in time for the new season. What a joke. At least the shirt looks banging.
@JakeMaw: End of August to buy a home shirt? A joke is that. At this rate Away shirts will be available to buy just in time for Christmas.
@Backpackeneur: Can’t buy it until the end of August... Well played LUFC.
@Ben_Curtis_7: How can it only be available from late August? Who is the incompetent party here? The club or Adidas? That’s shambolic and will massively impact on number of shirts sold.