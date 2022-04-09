Leeds United fans lament 'shambolic' aspect of Whites' performance against Watford
Raphinha gave Leeds United the lead in a scrappy first half at Vicarage Road. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@Ravman72: Please bring Philips on. Our passing and distribution is appalling. This is an awful display of football. Marsch is a bluffer.
@Hank_LUFC: This game is crying out for Phillips. Our ball retention this half has been shambolic.
@LUFCtx: Two really poor teams playing a really poor game so far, punctuated by one delightful moment of skill.
@Mazzaleeds: These are two terrible teams.
@Jackobram: What’s the record for the most Premier League intercepted passes, air swings, misguided kicks or just uncontested losing possession? I’ve got a feeling this game might take the cake.
@FodenSG: We couldn't play pass the parcel today, wake up.
@Longkirk: Too narrow!! No movement, poor passing - Leeds will be lucky to win this.
@ChrisLawley: The passing in this game is awful.
@WoodsyLUFC: Never seen two teams give the ball away so much.
@Daveglufc: Midfield is diabolical.
@IanBrisbane21: This is poor! Very poor!
@GearyDavid15: Watford vs Leeds looking like 22 fellas who only discovered this sport 15 mins before kick off!
@Daf_Williams: The passing has been dreadful.