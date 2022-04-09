Leeds United fans lament 'shambolic' aspect of Whites' performance against Watford

@Ravman72: Please bring Philips on. Our passing and distribution is appalling. This is an awful display of football. Marsch is a bluffer.

@Hank_LUFC: This game is crying out for Phillips. Our ball retention this half has been shambolic.

@LUFCtx: Two really poor teams playing a really poor game so far, punctuated by one delightful moment of skill.

@Mazzaleeds: These are two terrible teams.

@Jackobram: What’s the record for the most Premier League intercepted passes, air swings, misguided kicks or just uncontested losing possession? I’ve got a feeling this game might take the cake.

@FodenSG: We couldn't play pass the parcel today, wake up.

Watford midfielder Moussa Sissoko holds of Mateusz Klich. Pic: Alex Morton.

@Longkirk: Too narrow!! No movement, poor passing - Leeds will be lucky to win this.

@ChrisLawley: The passing in this game is awful.

@WoodsyLUFC: Never seen two teams give the ball away so much.

@Daveglufc: Midfield is diabolical.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison skips away from Cucho Hernández at Vicarage Road. Pic: Henry Browne.

@IanBrisbane21: This is poor! Very poor!

@GearyDavid15: Watford vs Leeds looking like 22 fellas who only discovered this sport 15 mins before kick off!