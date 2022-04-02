Leeds United fans lament missing player as Jesse Marsch names line-up for Southampton

@Hauxley1: Why James again?? He’s a winger and not a very good one either. He’s had his chances and wasted them. Gelhardt or Greenwood should be upfront. Kalvin must play at least 45 mins so why not start him to give us a boost right from the off? Don’t get it Jesse Marsch.

@AadamSshaw: Not convinced with the defence and James up top is just no. Odd line-up for me.

@Clurgie: Puzzling selection on a hugely important game.

@SensibleLUFC: Strong side I believe Coops getting the nod is what we needed a bit of guidance and discipline at the back.

@Restinklichface: At the risk of jinxing it - Cooper had an absolute stormer of a game against Southampton at home last year.

@ChatLUFC: Annoying to be honest - Joffy deserves a run starting in this team! I’ll keep the faith.

Leeds United winger Dan James will play upfront following injury to Patrick Bamford. Pic: Naomi Baker.

@Drcox2022: Coops back some leadership back on the pitch , Summerville on the bench I like to see, hopefully KP gets 45 mins today.

@Mia_rotty_Leeds: Nice to have competition for places, but I would have liked to see Joffy get a start.

@Harrymc71652458: START JOFFY.

@Petermaurice22: Good to have the skipper back.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Pic: Michael Regan.

@CDeanus: Not happy with that team, but well see.

@Canvasvintage: So much for more of Gelhardt getting starting games.

@Dan23man: Why we playing James upfront when Joffy is on the bench?

@Davenelson1979: Why ain’t Joffy starting?

Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt is named on the bench. Pic: Stu Forster.

@DuncanSpence88: Please not James up top.

@Boycie365: Good to see Coops back but other than that this is all wrong.

@Billylumsden10: No Gelhardt instead of Harrison is a bit of a surprise, as is the absence of Struijk in the starting XI. Great to have Cooper back though - hope he brings that organisation and leadership. Firing from the off Leeds come on!